Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police located a man that held an active warrant. He was placed in custody and found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Charges will be filed.
———
Police were dispatched to Daisy Street for a man wearing camouflage and carrying a large rifle. Upon arrival, officers found the rifle was an airsoft gun and the man was transporting it to another residence.
———
Police were dispatched to Spruce Grove Trailer Court for a disturbance. Upon arrival, all suspect were warned about their actions.
———
Police conducted a welfare check on a woman at a residence on Spruce Street. The woman was found to be fine.
———
Police were dispatched to Park Place business for an incident of retail theft. Video surveillance was obtained, and the investigation continues.
———
Police were notified of a theft from a residence on East Cherry Street. The incident is under further investigation.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on Turnpike Avenue for an unknown woman doing yoga on the caller’s front porch. Upon arrival, officers recognized the woman and knew that she held an active warrant through the Clearfield Sheriff’s Office. The woman was placed in custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Wednesday at 7:19 p.m., Charles Stanley Erskine, 23, of Clearfield was charged with a violation of a protection from abuse order on Loch Lomond Road, Rush Township, Centre County. An arrest warrant was issued by Magisterial District Judge Steven F. Lachman’s office.