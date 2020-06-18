Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Thursday at 2:06 a.m., police investigated a domestic incident on Dans Lane, Bradford Township. A 53-year-old Bigler man was found to be extremely intoxicated and throwing wood and other objects throughout the residence. The man was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Tuesday at 9:59 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West near mile marker 116, Lawrence Township. Franklin R. Hewitt, 55, of East Stroudsburg lost control of his vehicle and attempted to regain it but was unable to do so. The vehicle subsequently overturned onto its left side, coming to rest in the left lane of travel. Assisting at the scene were Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company, PennDOT and Clearfield County Fire Police.
———
On Tuesday at 3:32 p.m., a crash occurred on Brisbin Street, Houtzdale Borough. John Natalie, 78, of Houtzdale, failed to see that Peggy S. Shawley, 48, of Houtzdale was slowing down to turn into a parking lot. When Natalie noticed, he attempted to stop his vehicle but was unable to avoid a collision. Natalie was uninjured while Shawley suffered minor injuries.
———
On Sunday at 7:08 p.m., an incident occurred on the 200-block of Berwind Street, Irvona Borough. Shawn Soupart, 34, of Houtzdale, went to a residence to confront a 36-year-old Irvona woman over relationship issues. While at the residence, he caused damage to two doors. When Soupart was located and interviewed about the incident, he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed through District Court.
———
On Saturday at 8:37 a.m., an incident occurred on the 100-block of Jednota Road, Cooper Township. James Lockett, 25, of Grassflat shoved a 41-year-old Grassflat man during an argument. During the course of the investigation, Lockett was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed through District Court.
———
On June 11 at 7:19 p.m., police received a call from a 45-year-old Osceola Mills man mentioning damage to his carport. Upon arrival on scene on Centre Road, Decatur Township, police made contact with the man. The man related that a 43-year-old Philipsburg woman had ran her car into his carport then left the scene to the neighbors. Damage to carport is estimated to be around $500.
———
On June 2 at 11:30 p.m., police arrested Crystal Wise, 40, of Clearfield, on the 1000-block of Clearfield Street, Wallaceton Borough, for being in possession of a large amount of heroin. Charges filed through the courts.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Wednesday at 12:07 a.m., a 22-year-old man was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Dowler Highway, Burnside Township. The driver was found to be driving under the influence of drugs. Charges are pending.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Tuesday at 10:43 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle failure to driving within the lane on Clover Street, Decatur Township. Through investigation, the driver, a 32-year-old Schellsburg man, was suspected to be under the influence of a drug and arrested for driving under the influence.