Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
Members from PSP Troop C will be participating in a DUI Checkpoint during the month of July 2021. The Sobriety Checkpoint will focus on removing drug and alcohol impaired drivers from the highways of the Commonwealth.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On June 14 at 1:45 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 219, Brady Township. A crash occurred when a 16-year-old Punxsutawney boy was driving, stopped at a stop sign and made a left turn. The boy failed to see a vehicle driven by Eldon Young, 71, of LaJose, and the two collided. No injuries were reported.
———
On June 1 at 9:54 a.m., a traffic stop was initiated on U.S. Route 219, Sandy Township, for a vehicle code violation. Upon making contact with the driver, a strong odor of alcohol was observed emitting from the vehicle. The driver, a 37-year-old Falls Creek woman, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Wednesday at 6:50 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Market Street, Mahaffey Borough, for an equipment violation and expired registration. During the stop, the driver showed signs of being impaired and was taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.