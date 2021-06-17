Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

Members from PSP Troop C will be participating in a DUI Checkpoint during the month of July 2021. The Sobriety Checkpoint will focus on removing drug and alcohol impaired drivers from the highways of the Commonwealth.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

On June 14 at 1:45 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 219, Brady Township. A crash occurred when a 16-year-old Punxsutawney boy was driving, stopped at a stop sign and made a left turn. The boy failed to see a vehicle driven by Eldon Young, 71, of LaJose, and the two collided. No injuries were reported.

On June 1 at 9:54 a.m., a traffic stop was initiated on U.S. Route 219, Sandy Township, for a vehicle code violation. Upon making contact with the driver, a strong odor of alcohol was observed emitting from the vehicle. The driver, a 37-year-old Falls Creek woman, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

On Wednesday at 6:50 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Market Street, Mahaffey Borough, for an equipment violation and expired registration. During the stop, the driver showed signs of being impaired and was taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

