Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police received information that a wanted man was at a local residence. Police arrived and located the man who was also found to have a controlled substance on his person.
———
Police responded to a suspicious person sitting in the front yard of a residence she did not belong in. Police located the person and found her to be just taking a break from walking.
———
Police responded to a mental health incident involving an elderly woman. Police assisted the woman to the hospital.
———
Police responded to an incident involving suspicious individuals in the woods behind a residence. Police arrived in the area but were unable to locate the individuals.
———
Police responded to a dispute between a man and woman. It was reported that the man was attempting to gain entry to the residence by drilling the locks. Police are investigating the incident.
———
Police received a book of Pokemon Cards that was located at the East End Park. If you or your child has lost Pokemon Cards, stop by the Clearfield Borough Police Station to retrieve them.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On June 6 at 1 p.m., an individual rolled a golf cart on Kennis Road, Brady Township, causing approximately $1,000 worth of damage.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Wednesday at 12:07 a.m., a 22-year-old man was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Dowler Highway, Burnside Township. The driver was found to be driving under the influence of drugs. Charges are pending.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Monday at 12:35 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 322, Rush Township, Centre County. Mark A. Duck, 52, of Aaronsburg was driving the berm letting vehicles pass when his truck’s drive wheel blew out, causing the vehicle to strike the guide rail and leave the roadway. The vehicle then traveled approximately 30 yards into the woods. Duck was not injured as a result of this crash.
———
On Friday at 9:39 p.m., an incident occurred on North Third Street, Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County. Thomas Foster, 42, of Jersey Shore was arrested in regards to terroristic threats against a 36-year-old Snow Shoe woman and a 41-year-old Snow Shoe man.