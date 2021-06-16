Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Tuesday at 3:29 p.m., a station investigated a domestic incident which occurred in a parking lot along Woodland Bigler Highway, Bradford Township. During the course of this incident, a witness saw Justin Martin, 28, of Woodland attempting to choke a 28-year-old Woodland woman. Martin then fled the scene with the woman still inside the vehicle. The suspect was charged and placed in jail.
———
On Monday at 11:31 p.m., police investigated an incident of terroristic threats on West Clara Street, Woodward Township. Upon investigation, it was learned that Zachary McClellan, 23, of Blandburg threatened four Houtzdale residents, identified as a 19-year-old woman, 26-year-old man, 49-year-old woman, and 57-year-old woman, with serious bodily injury. McClellan was taken into custody, and was placed in Clearfield County Jail to await arraignment.
———
On Monday at 9:03 a.m., police were contacted in reference to a found firearm on the 400-block of Farm Road, Lumber City Borough. A black Browning Maxus Sporting 12 gauge shotgun was located in a wooded area. The shotgun did not have a barrel attached to it and the serial number was scratched off of the gun. Anyone with information on the owner of the shotgun is requested to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
———
On Sunday at 4:36 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 near the 135 mile marker, Cooper Township, when a deer entered on the roadway in front of Allen E. Robinson, 60, of Cochranville. Robinson impacted the deer. She was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured.
———
Between May 29 and June 12, various items were stolen from a gravesite along Shawville Highway, Bradford Township, which was the burial place of a 52-year-old Clearfield woman’s relative.
———
On June 9, Forta Moses, 38, of Chicago, Ill., discarded trash along the roadway along Rolling Stone Road, Cooper Township, near the Kylertown Kwik Fill. When approached by staff, Moses threw trash at the employees and left the scene. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On June 8 at 7:52 p.m., Chasey Hahn, 30, of Lanse locked her child in her vehicle on North Front Street, Decatur Township, which caused a public inconvenience. This incident is still under investigation.
———
On June 6 at 3:30 a.m., police were dispatched to Redden Hill, Greenwood Township for a report of a physical altercation involving a 21-year-old Curwensville male victim. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On June 2 at 11:12 p.m., police investigated a criminal trespass which occurred on Bigler Court Lane, Bradford Township. A 31-year-old Clearfield woman entered onto a 31-year-old Bigler man’s property after a court order issued her to remain off the property. She was cited through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On June 13 at 11 p.m., a 13-year-old Philipsburg boy and a 15-year-old Houtzdale boy damaged a vehicle on East Pine Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, which was owned by a 34-year-old Morrisdale man and a 26-year-old Morrisdale woman. These juveniles have been referred to Centre County Juvenile Probation.
———
On June 9 at 5:18 a.m., police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on South Centre Street near its intersection with Presqueisle Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. It was determined through investigation that Walter L. McMullen, 39, of Tyrone became distracted while trying to pick up an object within the vehicle. The vehicle struck a curb, leading to a small park area. The vehicle continued north striking a concrete/wood bench and continued further, striking a large tree. McMullen had no visible injuries on scene. McMullen admitted to not wearing her seatbelt. Summary citations were filed accordingly through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office. Police were assisted on scene by Moshannon Valley EMS and Philipsburg Fire Departments.
———
On June 4 at 10:31 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on North Centre Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. A search seized Act 64 controlled substances. Charges are pending against a 25-year-old Philipsburg man and a 45-year-old Philipsburg man at this time.