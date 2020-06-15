State Police at Clearfield
Police would like to remind residents to be careful and cautious of fraudulent unemployment checks being sent to local residences. Don’t provide personal information over the telephone or on social media outlets. If a victim, please contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800 to report the incident.
———
On Sunday at 2:57 p.m., police came across a vehicle on a trail in a wooded area of Cowfer Road, Decatur Township. The driver, a 26-year-old Houtzdale man, was passed out in the vehicle. He was later found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and suspected heroine. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Saturday at 6:11 a.m., police investigated an incident of fraud on Woodland Bigler Highway, Bradford Township. During the incident, a 61-year-old Woodland man was scammed out of $300. Unknown suspect(s) allegedly told the man to buy eBay gift cards to pay for his DirecTV subscription, which the man did before realizing this was a scam.
———
On Friday at 10:19 p.m., it was reported to police that a protection from abuse violation had occurred on Kylertown Drifting Highway, Cooper Township. The complainant and two other persons who were said to have witnessed the violation were interviewed. After interviews it was determined that no PFA violation had occurred.
———
On Friday at 5:56 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 east, Pine Township near mile marker 112. Esterlyn J. Vasquez-Taveras, 26, of Rochelle Park, N.J. attempted to pass a commercial vehicle when the vehicle entered into the lane she was traveling in. Vasquez-Taveras applied brakes in an attempt to avoid the collision; however, the vehicle began to slide in a counter-clockwise motion, entered the center median, and overturned. Vasquez-Taveras was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries in which she was transported to Penn Highlands for treatment. The passenger, Edwin Trinidad-Portes, 37, of Rochelle Park, N.J., was not injured and was wearing a seat belt. The commercial vehicle failed to stop and continued traveling east.
———
On Friday at 2:35 p.m., police were contacted in relation to an earlier incident that occurred on McAteer Street, Houtzdale Borough. After speaking with the complainant and the other person involved it was determined that a 50-year-old Houtzdale woman and a 39-year-old Houtzdale woman would be charged with disorderly conduct. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Friday at 8:55 a.m., an incident occurred on Laura Street, Chester Hill Borough as Cecil Chelgren, 45, of Columbia, threw a 25-year-old Philipsburg woman’s phone. Chelgren was cited for criminal mischief through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office. The total amount of damage was approximately $400.
———
On Thursday at 11:31 a.m., it was reported to PSP Clearfield that a 23-year-old Tyrone man made threats on a 19-year-old Altoona woman’s life in an incident on David Street, Houtzdale Borough. After investigating, it was determined that charges of terroristic threats and harassment will be filed against the man through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Thursday at 7:38 a.m., it was reported to police that someone had broken a 77-year-old Osceola Mills woman’s window on Lingle Street, Osceola Borough. This investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
Police observed a woman in Upper Witmer Park waving down officers. Officers spoke with the woman who demanded they change the garbage can in the park. It was found that the woman had an active warrant through this department and was placed in custody. The woman was then transported to CCJ.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on Nichols Street for a loud noise on the caller’s porch. Officers arrived on scene but did not locate anyone/anything that may have caused the noise.
———
Police received information about a wanted woman at a residence on West Fifth Street. The woman was located and it was verified that she did have an active warrant through the Clearfield Sheriff’s Office. The woman was transported to CCJ.
———
Police received information about a wanted man that was inside of a local business in the downtown area. Officers located the man and did verify that he did have an active warrant through the Clearfield Sheriff’s Office. The man was transported to CCJ.
———
Police were dispatched to an apartment building on Bigler Avenue for a noise complaint. Contact was made with the actors and they were warned for their actions.
———
This department assisted the Lawrence Township Police Department with a structure fire on Palmer Street. Officers arrived on scene and assisted as needed.
———
A man came to the police station to report an incident of harassment. The man had a dark red substance on his face which he said was berry juice. According to the man, he and his girlfriend engaged in a verbal argument when she grabbed a handful of berries and smeared them on his face. A citation is pending for harassment against the woman.
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 12:54 p.m., police responded to a report of a suspicious man in the area of Elliott’s Park. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the man, who was identified as Charles Williams, 47, of Coalport. Officers discovered that Williams was under the influence of marijuana. Williams was taken into custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail where he was housed on a 48 hour detainer. Charges are pending.
———
On Monday, police received a report of a driver who had left her lane of travel on Route 879 and struck a road sign. Officers made contact with the driver, identified as Jennifer Clark, 38, of Clearfield, and determined she was under the influence of drugs. Clark was taken into custody, and charges will be filed.
Curwensville Borough
Police received a report of harassment which was later learned to have occurred in Pike Township. The victim was advised to contact the State Police, however, stated that he did not wish to pursue charges.
———
Police responded to the Dollar General Store for a reported retail theft. The investigation is ongoing.
———
Police responded to the Curwensville Commons for a reported domestic dispute. After arriving on scene, it was found that nothing physical in nature had occurred.
———
Police located a tree down in the Irvin Park area which appeared to have been pulled down by a motorist. The Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder company assisted at the scene with removing the downed limb.
———
Police received an illegal dumping complaint in the area of Filbert Street and State Street but were unable to locate the garbage or debris in the area.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with a motorist after she had struck a deer along the highway.
———
Police responded to a Center Street address for a reported physical domestic. The male was then taken into custody following the incident.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with a possible hit and run accident in the area of Clearfield Glen Richey Highway and Old Erie Pike in which the suspect vehicle had reportedly fled toward the Curwensville area.
———
Police responded to the Curwensville Commons for a report of a man who was out of control and possibly under the influence. Once on scene, it was learned that the actor did have outstanding warrants. He was then taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police received a report of children playing in the street in the area of Muller Street and Schofield Street. Residents are reminded to ensure their children are safely playing and not in any danger.
State Police at DuBois
On Sunday at 12:30 a.m., State Police, Sandy Township Police Department, and Sandy Township Fire Department investigated a two-story residential structure fire on Saint Marc Road, Sandy Township. Upon completion of the investigation, it is determined that the fire is arson. Estimated damage is $150,000. There were no injuries. Investigation continues. Anyone with information is requested to contact the PSP Fire Marshal at Ridgway or Bradford City Police Department.
DuBois City Police
Sunday
At 2:50 p.m., police were dispatched to a business at the first block of North Main Street for a report of an alarm going off. Police arrived and determined this was a false alarm.
———
At 4:03 p.m. police were dispatched to the first block of West Logan Avenue for an alarm going off at a business. While responding to this location, the owner of the business advised police they could cancel.
———
At 6:47 p.m., police assisted Clearfield Jefferson County Crisis at a residence at the first block of East Long Avenue for a patient having trouble at this location. The patient was transported by ambulance to the ER for evaluation.
———
At 8:56 p.m., police were dispatched to a business at the 100 block of North Main Street, for a report of a man causing trouble inside the business. The man had left the business prior to police arriving.
Saturday
City officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Long Avenue for a report of an overdose. A man was taken from that location by ambulance.
———
A man called into dispatch and reported he felt like harming himself. He was located at the city park. Officers arrived and he willingly went to Penn Highlands for an evaluation.
———
A two vehicle accident occurred at the Sheetz on East DuBois Avenue. One driver was believed to be intoxicated. No one was hurt in the accident and neither vehicle needed towed. Charges are pending.
Friday
A wallet was recovered by the city crew, in the city park and turned into police. Anyone who may have lost a wallet in the park is to contact the DuBois City Police.
———
Officers were called to a neighbor dispute in the 300 block of Shaffer Avenue. The parties were advised to go home and no one wanted charges filed. A vehicle which was parked, blocking the alley, was towed away, as the owner did not have a license and had been drinking. There was no evidence as to how the vehicle got there.
———
A woman and her ex-boyfriend had a dispute over a vehicle in the 800 block of West Weber Avenue. When officers arrived, the two had worked out their problems and the police were no longer needed.
———
Officers responded to a trespass call in the first block of South Stockdale Street. A woman let her daughter in to her house to use the restroom and then the daughter refused to leave and was causing problems. Officers arrived and had the adult daughter leave the residence.
———
City officers were called to an apartment in the first block of East Long Avenue, for a report of a woman on the floor of her apartment, and possibly a man with a gun in the bathroom. Upon arrival, officers entered the apartment and located the elderly woman on the floor. She pointed toward the bathroom and stated the man had a gun. Officers checked the bathroom and the rest of the apartment and found no one there. It is believed the woman may have been hallucinating as she had been on the floor for some time.
———
Officers were called to Whitford Avenue for a report of a man causing a disturbance with his neighbors. When officers arrived the man was back on his property. No charges will be filed at this time.
Sandy Township
Sunday
Officers received a report of a large black bear in Keen Trailer Court. The bear was gone prior to officer’s arrival.
Saturday
There was a false alarm at Staples.
———
Officers received a report of a house broken into on Bee Line Highway. The owner of the house had gone to check on the vacant property and found a door open and the inside disheveled. No suspects at this time.
———
Walmart employees reported that a 56-year-old Maryland man failed to scan $31.19 worth of merchandise when going through the self-checkout. Charges pending.
———
A Reynoldsville woman reported her daughter lost her wallet, possibly at TJ Maxx.
———
Hampton Inn employees reported the odor of marijuana coming from one of the guest rooms.
———
While attempting to turn into Save A Lot, a 66-year-old DuBois woman turned into the path of a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old DuBois woman, causing the two to collide. Minor injuries were reported and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
———
A 32-year-old South Eighth Street man reported that he and his 32-year-old girlfriend from New York had been arguing all day and she refused to leave. The woman left prior to officers arrival but the man told officers her was concerned for her safety, since she had sent suicidal messages to him via text message. A BOLO was put out for the woman who was eventually located and showed no signs of distress.
Friday
Officers received a report of a possible wanted person inside the DuBois Walmart. The woman was gone prior to officer’s arrival.
———
A 58-year-old Hanes Drive woman reported that a package that per tracking was reportedly delivered with her mail, was missing. Investigation continues.
———
A 32-year-old DuBois woman reported her estranged woman was sending her harassing messages. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A woman reported losing her wallet at Walmart.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Wednesday at 10:07 p.m., a crash occurred on Harrison Street, Summerville Borough, Jefferson County. John E. Sheets, 58, of DuBois attempted to pass Danae A. Parrett, 22, of Clarion. Sheets failed to stay in the left lane until past Parrett, and hit Parret’s vehicle. Sheets didn’t know he struck Parrett and continued north until both vehicles were stopped on the east bound ramp to Interstate 80 by Brookville Borough Police. No injuries resulted from this crash.
State Police at Ridgway
On Friday at 7:03 p.m., a crash occurred when Lance S. Cooper, 29, of DuBois failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Route 948 and Route 66, Highland Township, Elk County. Cooper traveled across both lanes of traffic and came to final rest in a wooded area after striking a ditch. Cooper sustained minor injuries and was transported to UPMC Kane for further medical treatment. Police were assisted on scene by Highland Township Fire Department and EmergyCare Ambulance.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Saturday at 9:51 a.m., unknown suspect(s) pried open the side man door to an unattached garage on the 2400-block of Glendale Valley Road, Reade Township, Cambria County, and rummaged through the contents inside. Suspect(s) stole a blue suitcase with various unknown items inside and a box of old boy scout patches.
———
On June 9 at 10:36 a.m., a one vehicle crash occurred on Moss Creek Road near its intersection with Hidden Lane in Susquehanna Township, Cambria County. Michael G. McIntyre, 48, of Mahaffey was driving a residential garbage collection truck when it entered into a left curve at too great a speed to safely navigate the curve. McIntyre’s vehicle drifted off the roadway and struck a guardrail section, then rolled over down a steep embankment. A tree prevented the vehicle from going further. The vehicle was recovered by heavy wreckers. McIntyre was not injured.
———
After a brief investigation, it was determined that an incident on the 190-block of Apple Street, Reade Township, Cambria County was civil in nature. A man had knowingly and voluntarily lent his vehicle to someone for five months prior to first contact with police.
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 2:05 a.m., police were involved in a pursuit on Route 144, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. A Razor UTV was found traveling on Route 144 and fled on Gorton Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Rockview at 355-7545.
———
On June 6 at 8:42 p.m., a crash occurred in the area of Dale Road and Phoenix Road, Rush Township, Centre County. John P. McGuire, 57, of Osceola Mills lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a turn and left the right side of the roadway, sliding down an embankment and striking a tree. McGuire was not injured.
———
On May 17 at 2:45 a.m., two individuals were found to be in possession of controlled substances during a traffic stop on Railroad Street, Rush Township, Centre County.