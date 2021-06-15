Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Sunday at 8:18 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 255, Huston Township. A 16-year-old Reynoldsville girl was driving at a high rate of speed and passed a truck in a no passing zone. The truck began to fish tail and the girl lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The girl was wearing her seatbelt and was transported by Bennetts Valley Ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois.
———
On Friday, police at 5:07 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-80, Sandy Township, for traveling at 100 miles-per-hour in a 70 mph zone. While making contact with the driver, a 33-year-old man, an odor of marijuana was observed along with signs of impairment. The driver was asked to step out of his vehicle for further testing. The driver was found to be impaired and arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a small amount of marijuana. Charges are pending chemical testing results.
———
Police are investigating a burglary that occurred between April 14 and June 1 at a residence located in Huston Township. Unknown suspect(s) gained entry to a 74-year-old Penfield man’s residence and removed a Smith & Wesson .357 revolver. Anyone with information is urged to contact PSP DuBois.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.