Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police were dispatched to a transformer fire on Reed Street. Police stayed on scene until the Clearfield Fire Department arrived.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on Daisy Street for a cat stuck on a rooftop. Police were able to safely remove the cat from the roof.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on West Locust Street for an assault that involved brass knuckles. The incident is under further investigation.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on North Third Street for an assault. According to the complainant, one man was punched in the face by another. The incident is under further investigation.
———
Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Park Avenue and South Fourth Street. Upon arrival, it was found that one vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign before entering Park Avenue. The vehicle then collided with another, causing the vehicle to proceed off the roadway and into a front porch of a residence. One driver was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for moderate injuries.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop at Sheetz and found that the driver was under the influence of alcohol to a degree that he could not safely operate a motor vehicle on the roadway. The man agreed to be transported to Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw. Charges for DUI pending.
———
Police assisted the Lawrence Township Police Department with a vehicle accident on Krebs Highway near Hemlock Road. One individual needed to be extricated from the vehicle by fire personnel. The man was then transported to UPMC Altoona for suspected serious injuries.
———
Police were dispatched to an assault at a residence on Daisy Street. While officers were responding, they were notified that one person had been bit by a dog and was bleeding excessively. Upon arrival, police found a woman laying on her porch with severe injuries to her upper left arm. The woman was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield and then to another facility for emergency surgery. The assault that occurred is under further investigation. Dog Law was notified of the incident.
Lawrence Township
On May 22 at 12:01 a.m., police received a report that a registered sex offender, Christopher Davis, 29, of Clearfield, failed to verify his address at the required time, and failed to report a change of address within the time allocated by statute. Charges for these offenses are pending at this time.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.