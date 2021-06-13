Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Friday at 4:48 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 west, Pine Township. Kaitlin R. Sherry, 24, of Brockway was driving too fast for the turn in the ramp and lost control of her vehicle. She was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured.
On May 25 at 9:32 p.m., Christopher Chelgren, 36, of Curwensville and a 35-year-old Curwensville woman were involved in a verbal altercation that became physical on Naulton Road, Pike Township. Chelgren proceeded to yell and push the woman within the residence. The two were separated and Chelgren was cited for harassment through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On Saturday, police conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the area of Daisy Street Extension.The driver of the vehicle, identified as Dakota Canfield, 23, of Clearfield was found to have a suspended license and was in possession of a small amount of marijuana. A field sobriety test was conducted and he was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. A consent search of his vehicle resulted in police finding methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending at this time.
Police are investigating a burglary and theft of money from Dairy Queen, located on Daisy Street Extension, which occurred sometime between June 4-5. Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Lawrence Township Police at (814) 765-1647.
Police were contacted in reference to a retail theft that occurred at Rural King on May 28 at 12:25 p.m..The suspect, whose identity is still unknown at this time, is to be a white male, approximately 5’ 8”, having red/brown hair and a tattoo on his arm. Anybody with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Lawrence Township Police Department. This incident is pending further investigation
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Friday at 2:57 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West at mile marker 148.8. This crash occurred as Derrick E. Tolley-Becker, 22, of Canton, Ohio hit a suspected wet spot in the road. Tolley-Becker lost control of his vehicle, drove into the median, and struck a tree. Tolley-Becker sustained minor injury and refused treatment.
On Thursday, police responded to the 400-block of North Sixth Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County for a burglary. Several tools were missing from the residence and implements of the crime were located at the scene. Troop G Forensics took fingerprints of the scene and several items are being sent to Harrisburg Lab for DNA and additional fingerprints. A search warrant was executed at a location on the 300-block of North Fifth Street, Philipsburg, and items from the burglary were located. The case is ongoing at this time.
On June 9 at 10 a.m., a patient was being seen on Medical Center Drive, Rush Township, Centre County, when he began to make inappropriate gestures and comments before his visit was terminated.