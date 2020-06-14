State Police at DuBois
On June 4 at 9:10 p.m., PSP were dispatched to a crash on Dubois Rockton Road and Helen Lane in Union Township, Clearfield County. One vehicle was traveling east on DuBois Rockton Road, entered the roadway from the north and struck another vehicle’s left rear. The first vehicle sustained heavy front end damage with air bag deployment and was towed from the scene. The second vehicle was able to be driven from the scene. The driver of the first vehicle, Gary Orcutt, 60, of Rockton, admitted to alcohol consumption and was arrested for DUI. Charges pending at District Court 46-3-01.
On June 6 unknown individuals stop a 19-year-old victim’s bicycle out of the front yard on the 3200-block of Walburn Run Road in Stump Creek, Snyder Township, Jefferson County. The bicycle was a blue and white NEXT mountain bike valued at $50. There were no witnesses.
State Police at Ridgway
PSP responded to a crash on June 12 at 7:03 p.m. on state Route 948 and SR 66 in Highland Township, Elk County. A 2009 Buick Lucerne driven by Lance S. Cooper, 29, of DuBois was traveling north and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection, traveled across both lanes of traffic and came to a final rest in a wooded area after striking a ditch. Cooper was transported by Emergency Care Ambulance to UPMC Kane for treatment of injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Highland Township Vol. Fire Dept. assisted on scene.
State Police at Rockview
On June 7, PSP were contacted by a 46-year-old female of Moshannon about a theft that occurred on the 200-block of Elm Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Anyone with information should call PSP at 355-7545.
On June 8, PSP responded to an incident at Puff Super Value at 10 S. Front St. in Philipsburg. The suspect was arrested on charges of retail theft and indecent exposure through District Court 49-3-03.
PSP are investigating a sexual assault case that occurred May 18 in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County.
On June 1, a private contracted delivery driver for the U.S. Postal Service stole eight Amazon packages addressed to eight difference people in Pleasant Gap, Bellefonte, and West Decatur. Investigation is ongoing.
On May 17, PSP conducted a traffic stop at N. 10th Street and E. Spruce Street in Philipsburg Borough and arrested the driver for DUI.