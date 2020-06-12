Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday on 9:33 p.m., a one vehicle collision occurred in the area of the 118 mile mark of I-80 West, Lawrence Township. A deer entered the roadway directly in front of a vehicle driven by Megan A. Carlock, 19, of White Lake, Mich. No injuries were reported.
On Wednesday at 6:17 p.m., a collision occurred in the area of the 123 mile mark of I-80 West, Bradford Township. This crash occurred as James A. Yard, 75, of Baltimore, Md., was driving in the left lane attempting to pass Scott B. Parejko, 54, of Crest Hill, Ill., while both vehicles were traveling through a construction zone. Parejko entered into the left lane side swiping Yard. Parejko continued driving west until stopped by police. There are no injuries reported with this accident. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts.
On Monday at 2:11 p.m., a crash occurred on Kylertown Drifting Highway, Cooper Township. Carrie A. Zwick, 51, of Kylertown became distracted by items falling within her vehicle and looked down, causing her to crash into a vehicle parked off of the roadway. Zwick suffered minor injuries and was cleared by EMS on scene. Police were assisted on scene by Winburne Volunteer Fire Department and Winburne EMS.
On Monday at 9:01 a.m., a firearm was found in the area of Duback Road, Pine Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On Sunday at 5:45 p.m., an incident occurred as Daniel Scott Heitzenrater, 19, of Glen Campbell went into the women’s changing room at Curwensville Lake, Pike Township, and exposed himself in front of two 17-year-old girls. Heitzenrater was taken into custody and placed in Clearfield County Jail until arraignment. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office for indecent exposure, open lewdness, and disorderly conduct.
On June 6 at 11:20 a.m., police responded to a disturbance on Meadow Lane, Morris Township. Upon investigation it was discovered that Ashlee Emigh, 32, of Morrisdale broke a window screen and several glass jars owned by a 56-year-old Morrisdale woman. Emigh was cited for criminal mischief through the local magistrate’s office.
On June 5 at 10:42 p.m. at Old Erie Pike, Boggs Township, a 21-year-old West Decatur woman reported a man to be in violation of his active protection from abuse order. No evidence could be determined. No charges were filed.
On June 8 at 3:44 a.m., a crash occurred as Dylan S. McGarry, 23, of Clearfield and Scott D. Wilson, 54, of Philipsburg were driving on Route 322, Bradford Township. Wilson had to stop abruptly due to traffic being stopped in the road. McGarry was unable to come to a stop and struck the rear end of Wilson’s vehicle. There were no injuries as a result of this crash.
On June 2 at 2:56 p.m., police responded to the report of a domestic disturbance on Bilgers Rocks Road, Pike Township. Doing interviews a strong odor of marijuana was coming from within the residence. A search was performed which resulted in finding a small amount of meth and marijuana along with various drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report in which a resident returned home and found items misplaced but nothing stolen. Police are investigating the incident.
Police responded to an incident involving a man making threats to shoot another individual. Police are investigating.
Police responded to a security alarm being activated. It was found to be a false alarm.
Police responded to a potential overdose. Police assisted the individual and transported her to the hospital.
Police responded to a report of an intoxicated man falling down outside near the street. Police arrived and assisted the man back inside and his friend agreed to look after him.
Lawrence Township
On Friday at 12:05 p.m., police were summoned to a two vehicle crash along Route 322 at its intersection with Kurtz Road. Paul A. McCloskey, 38, of Rockton was driving east when his vehicle’s left rear tire came off. The tire struck a vehicle driven by Janette L. Peacock, 42, of Olanta. No injuries were reported and both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
On Thursday at 4:07 p.m., police responded to a two vehicle accident along Clearfield Glen Richey Highway and Old Erie Pike Road. Larista J. Esposti, 22, of Commodore failed to stop her vehicle at a posted stop sign, striking a vehicle driven by Sara B. Mays, 41, of Olanta. Multiple persons were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for possible injuries. Police were assisted by Lawrence Township Fire Department and Clearfield EMS.
On June 3, police received a report of a retail theft at Walmart. Upon investigation, the suspect was observed on CCTV failing to scan merchandise at the self checkout. The suspect was later identified as a 42-year-old Clearfield man. Charges are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.