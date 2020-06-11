State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Sunday at 8:16 p.m., Jon Weis, 55, of Rockton was observed driving at a high speed on the 2600-block of Carson Hill Road, Brady Township. A traffic stop attempt was initiated and Weis began to flee while traveling southbound on Route 219. As the pursuit ensued, Weis committed numerous traffic violations and reached speeds up to 100 miles-per-hour. Weis eventually brought the vehicle to a stop on South Street in Union Township. Weis was determined to be under the influence of alcohol during this incident. He was subsequently arrested and placed into Clearfield County Jail. Charges for driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding, and summary traffic violations are pending through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Wednesday at 4:22 p.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was towing a trailer and traveling west on I-80 near mile marker 140, Rush Township, Centre County. The trailer began to detach from the vehicle, and it slid off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
———
On Sunday at 4:03 p.m., drugs and related paraphernalia were seized from a 29-year-old Snow Shoe man during a traffic stop on East Presqueisle Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.
———
On Sunday at 2:30 p.m., a 16-year-old Philipsburg boy physically harassed his mother, a 40-year-old Philipsburg woman, at a location on East Presqueisle Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.
———
On May 31 at 11:17 p.m., police were requested to investigate an incident of retail theft involving a 44-year-old Philipsburg man at the Minit Mart convenience store in Philipsburg. Investigation continues.
———
Police are investigating a possible firearms act violation on Feb. 29 at 1:32 p.m., at a location on the 1800-block of Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township, Centre County.