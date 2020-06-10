Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
This department received a call about a suspicious package located in front of a business on East Market Street. After further investigation, it was found that the package contained photos. The man who placed the package at the location was known to police and charges, including facsimile weapons of mass destruction and disorderly conduct, have been filed against the man.
———
Officers made contact with an individual who held an active warrant through this department. The woman was able to satisfy the warrant.
———
Officers were requested to assist the Philadelphia Police Department with locating a missing juvenile. The juvenile’s phone last pinged in an area located within the Borough. Officers searched that area but were not able to located the juvenile.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
Police were contacted concerning individuals in the area of Grandview Road going door to door. The individual was located and advised that he would need to obtain a permit from the borough office.
———
Police handled a complaint of loud noise in the area of Schofield Street.
———
Police handled a complaint of harassment from a local business and found the report to be unfounded.
———
Police contacted the state police concerning an unattended child in the Peters Road area.
———
Police were contacted concerning a reckless driving incident where the vehicle and occupants were located. Nothing out of the ordinary was observed by police by the driver.
———
Police assisted Curwensville EMS with an unresponsive child at the Curwensville Commons after the child had fallen down the stairs.
———
Police received several complaints of tires being slashed in the Anderson Avenue, Phoenix Street, and Windy Hill Road area. Anyone with information is asked to contact police and extra patrols will be provided to the area.
———
Police responded to Park Avenue towers for a vehicle lockout.
———
Police took a man into custody that had active warrants through the Clearfield County Sheriffs office after responding to an assault along Griffith Avenue.
———
Police were advised of a motor vehicle accident which had occurred in the area of Bloomington Avenue, in which the occupant of the vehicle believed it to be caused by roadway conditions.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Tuesday at 6:51 p.m., a 61-year-old Punxsutawney man was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Burnside McGee Highway, Bell Township. During the stop, the driver was found to be driving under the influence. Charges are pending.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 5:17 a.m., police investigated the report of a man throwing objects on the sidewalk on the 200-block of North Second Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Troopers arrived on scene, interviewed witnesses, and identified the suspect as Edward Bell, 25, of Winburne. Charges were filed.
———
On May 31 at 9:40 a.m., police investigated an incident of driving under the influence on West Sycamore Street, Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County, involving a 31-year-old Shermans Dale man. Investigation continues.
———
On May 30 at 4:13 p.m., Donald Hunter, 44, of Philipsburg walked onto the property of Minit Mart in Philipsburg after receiving written and verbal orders that he is not allowed on the property. Hunter was charged with one count of trespassing through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On May 30 at 2:26 p.m., Donald Hunter, 44, of Philipsburg was on the property of Minit Mart in Philipsburg after receiving written and verbal orders that he is not allowed on the property. Hunter was charged with one count of trespassing through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On May 29 at 2:01 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted in a driveway on the 1100-block of Bucket Lane Road, Decatur Township. Three individuals were contacted outside their vehicle at an unknown residence. Through further investigation it was determined that the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and all three occupants were in possession of controlled substances and related paraphernalia. Christian Confer, 25, of Jersey Shore, Charles Packer, 49, of Bellefonte, and Jendi Gates, 35, of Altoona were the individuals involved in this incident.
———
On May 18 at 9:17 p.m., Donald Hunter, 44, of Philipsburg entered Minit Mart of Philipsburg after receiving written and verbal orders that he was not welcome on the property. Once inside, the accused stole two bottles of Nyquil. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.