Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 4:54 p.m., a crash occurred on state Route 879 when a 68-year-old Frenchville woman suffered a medical episode. Her vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a parked vehicle, a residence, and a storage shed. Marvel was transported from the scene by Clearfield EMS with unknown injuries.
———
On Wednesday at 2:01 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 east, Lawrence Township. Lin Chen, 23, of Gaithersburg, Md., was driving when, due to heavy rainfall, his vehicle began to hydroplane. Chen’s vehicle then traveled across the right lane and collided with a vehicle driven by Earl E. Chapman, 58, of Ulster. There were no injuries reported. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
———
On Tuesday at 9:31 a.m., police responded to the 700-block of Elizabeth Street, Houtzdale Borough, for a disturbance. Amanda Brechbiel, 39, of Neelyton was subsequently cited for disorderly conduct.
———
On Tuesday at 7:41 a.m., police responded to check the welfare of Amanda Brechbiel, 39, of Neelyton on the 900-block of Plank Road, Gulich Township. Upon further investigation, Brechbiel was found to be under the influence of numerous controlled substances while in a public place. Charges for public intoxication are pending.
———
On Tuesday at 1:24 p.m., a crash occurred on state Route 53, near the entrance of Four Mile Road, Pine Township. An unidentified driver pulled their vehicle out onto the roadway directly in front of a vehicle driven by Tony W. Hall, 51, of Prentiss, Miss., causing Hall to lock the brakes up on his vehicle, resulting in the load in his trailing unit shifting. Cody L. Swager, 28, of Cabot was driving behind and impacted the trailing unit. Swager was injured and transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands for treatment. Hall was uninjured.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 1:08 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation on River Road. During the stop, driver, Dakota Canfield, 23, was found under the influence of controlled substances. Consent to search the vehicle was obtained, locating a small amount of marijuana, crystal methamphetamine, and several articles of drug paraphernalia. Charges will be filed.
———
On June 4 at 10:48 p.m., police were dispatched to Scale House Lane for a report of trespassing. Officers were unable to locate the individuals involved. Officers received a phone call on June 5 about the incident. They were advised by the complainant that a motorcycle on the property had allegedly been pushed over and then struck with an unknown object. It was also reported that one of the complainant’s dog was struck on the top of the head by an unknown object. Officers received security camera footage of the incident from the complainant. The investigation is ongoing.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Tuesday at 1:40 p.m., police received a report of an active domestic incident on Fire Tower Road, Bell Township, between a 42-year-old Punxsutawney woman and a 56-year-old Hillsdale man. Charges were filed against the man through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Tuesday at 4:20 p.m., police responded for a retail theft on the 500-block of North Centre Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. The suspects, a 51-year-old Philipsburg woman and a 54-year-old Philipsburg man, were detained on scene. Charges are pending.
———
On Tuesday at 2 a.m., police responded to a criminal mischief to three vehicles parked in the area of the 200-block of South Second Street, Philipsburg, Centre County. The vehicles, owned by a 38-year old Philipsburg woman, a 46-year-old Philipsburg man and a 52-year-old Philipsburg man, were keyed by three suspects. Anyone with information should contact PSP Rockview.
———
On May 28 at 12:02 a.m., police investigated a 31-year-old Sandy Ridge man passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle on East Pine Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Upon further investigation, the man was found to be under the influence of controlled substances.
———
On May 20 at 1:14 p.m., police investigated a report of a 10-year-old Osceola Mills girl who was found to have a folding knife on school property on North Hoffer Avenue, Centre Hall Borough, Centre County.