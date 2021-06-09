Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 5:27 p.m., police responded to Empire Road, Morris Township for a report of theft/fraud/forgery. Upon arrival, a 73-year-old Philipsburg woman related that an unknown suspect contacted her by email and related to her that someone had made fraudulent withdrawals from her bank account. The unknown suspect then provided a phone number to call. The woman then called the unknown suspect(s) who then acquired her bank account information for the purposes of reimbursing her bank account for the fraudulent charges. Instead of reimbursing the woman’s bank account, the unknown person began making withdrawals.
———
On June 1, it was reported that two handguns were stolen from a residence on Elm Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County.
———
On May 30 at approximately 8 p.m., Marisa Potter, 42, of Houtzdale was found to be driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance on West Hannah Street, Woodward Township. Charges are pending blood testing results.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 6:08 a.m., officers dispatched to a residence on 19th Street for a report of a domestic incident involving a firearm which had been discharged and the suspect had fled the scene. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined Ralph Best, 59, of Woodland had entered the woman’s residence and an incident occurred and escalated, resulting in a firearm being pointed at the woman. A struggle ensued and the firearm was discharged prior to Best fleeing from the residence. An active warrant for Best had been obtained for burglary, aggravated assault, person not to possess a firearm, trespassing, and other charges. If anyone has any information on Best’s location, they are urged to contact the Lawrence Township Police Department.
———
On June 5, police responded to a physical domestic assault with injuries on the 1200-block of Turnpike Avenue. The caller reported that his female neighbor was at his house. She was confused, had been in a fight with her boyfriend, and had bruises all over her body. Officers arrived and took Ryan Hodges, 21, into custody, and the woman was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment. Hodges was placed under arrest for simple assault and harassment, and was placed in Clearfield County Jail.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On May 27 at 7:34 p.m., a 51-year-old DuBois man was driving under the influence of alcohol on U.S. Route 322, Winslow Township. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Bernard E. Hetrick’s office.
DuBois City Police
Police were dispatched to a report of harassment on Hook Street. The incident is under further investigation.
———
Police assisted a resident with removing a bat from their home.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on West Pine Street. A passenger was found to have an active warrant and was transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police assisted Clearfield Probation at a residence on the 600 block of South Second Street. A large quantity of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine were seized. One man was arrested and transported to CCJ on a probation detainer. The man will be charged with felony possession with intent to distribute and for the drug paraphernalia.
———
An adult woman called police to report that people were posting negative things about her on Facebook. Police advised the woman to block the individuals.
———
Police responded to a 911 hang-up call at a residence on Park Avenue. Upon arrival, police found that the individual pocket dialed 911.
———
Police were dispatched to the Reed Street Apartments for an assault. Upon arrival, it was found that one man punched another man in the face. Charges wlll be filed pending further investigation.
———
Police responded to a residence on East Cherry Street for a welfare check. Upon arrival, it was found that the man was fine and did not need further assistance.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On May 28 at 12:02 a.m., police investigated a 31-year-old Sandy Ridge man passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle on East Pine Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Upon further investigation, the man was found to be under the influence of controlled substances.
———
On May 16 at 2:48 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Walton Street, Decatur Township. Further investigation revealed the driver, a 35-year-old Erie man, was under the influence of narcotics and in possession of narcotics.