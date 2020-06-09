State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
On June 3, a 27-year-old Dixon Avenue resident reported her 51-year-old neighbor’s dog continues to come into her yard scaring her child. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
On June 3, a tractor trailer backed into another tractor trailer in the Pilot parking lot. No injuries reported.
———
On June 2, a Kersey woman reported that a witness saw a man open his car door, hitting her vehicle causing a small scratch. The witness provided the woman with the suspects vehicle registration information. Officers were able to contact the man who denied hitting the woman’s car.
———
On June 1, a 69-year-old Forrest Avenue woman asked officers to check the welfare of her 79-year-old neighbor because she was living alone. It was determined the caller was intoxicated, and officers handled the situation without incident.
———
On June 1, a 35-year-old Bad Dog Road man pulled his vehicle out of his parking spot onto the road and while he was waiting for another vehicle pull out of the driveway, a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Kilmer Road man came up the road and hit the first vehicle causing minor damage. No injuries reported.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Monday at 3:40 a.m., a traffic stop was initiated on Railroad Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. During the course of the stop, the driver, Jacob Smeal, 18, of Morrisdale was determined to be driving under the influence and found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia.
———
Police were contacted about an incident between May 29 and June 5 on the 100-block of South Sixth Street, Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County. A 47-year-old Snow Shoe woman reported that court paperwork was missing from her home. If anyone has information, please call PSP Rockview at 355-7545.
———
On May 23 at 9:06 a.m., a crash occurred as Daniel J. Teats, 24, of Hawk Run was driving on Black Moshannon Road just east of Bilger Lane, Rush Township, Centre County. Teats failed to negotiate a left hand curve in the roadway, causing his vehicle to continue onto the shoulder, strike a large boulder and overturn. Teats sustained minor injuries and related that he was wearing his seat belt. Police were assisted on scene by Moshannon Valley EMS and New Hope Fire Department and Fire Police.