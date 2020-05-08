State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Shaw Street Thursday at 8 p.m. A 2004 Buick struck the driver’s side of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado. No injuries were reported. The driver of the Buick was cited for failing to notify the police.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

