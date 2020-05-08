State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Shaw Street Thursday at 8 p.m. A 2004 Buick struck the driver’s side of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado. No injuries were reported. The driver of the Buick was cited for failing to notify the police.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.