Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Police were dispatched to CVS for a retail theft. The woman was viewed on surveillance camera concealing items and leaving the store without paying. The incident is under further investigation.
Police located a dog running around the area of Turnpike Avenue. The owner was not able to be located, so the dog was transported to the SPCA.
A man turned in a purse that was found in a parking lot of a local business. Police were able to return the purse to its owner.
Police assisted the Lawrence Township Police Department at the Super 8 motel for a man resisting arrest.
Police retrieved found drug paraphernalia behind the Knickerbocker Villa. The drug paraphernalia was properly disposed of.
Lawrence Township
On Friday at 12:29 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Dorey Street Extension. Brian Kephart Jr., 23, of Clearfield accidentally pulled drug paraphernalia out of his pocket, which was observed by the officers. A search of the vehicle was ultimately conducted, which resulted in the location of more drug paraphernalia. Charges have been filed.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On March 28 at 2:25 p.m., a 35-year-old Snow Shoe man damaged a 44-year-old Snow Shoe woman’s property on Meadow Street, Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County. The man was manifestly under the influence of a controlled substance and caused public inconvenience to the public.