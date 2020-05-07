Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at DuBois
PSP reported a fatality as the result of a vehicle crash on May 5 at 12:44 p.m. on I80 westbound near mile marker 93.6 in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Jason W. Henry, 35, of Roswell, N.M. was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tracker in the left lane when he overtook a passenger vehicle traveling in the right lane. As Henry attempted to make re-entry into the right lane, he lost control of the vehicle, exited the roadway and overturned just prior to striking trees into a wooded area, coming to final rest on its roof. Henry was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker. His passenger, Shelby A. Black, 26, of Roswell, N.M., was flown from the scene via State Med Evac to UPMC Altoona for suspected serious injury. Both were wearing seat belts. Found at the scene were pills, a Lemon 7 THC lollypop and a pill crusher. Toxicology of the driver is pending. One lane of I80 was close for about three hours. Assisting on scene was PennDOT, Falls Creek Vol. Fire Co. and DuSan Ambulance.
———
PSP responded to a crash on April 30 at 6:43 a.m. on I80 eastbound in Sandy Township. Gregory J. Aviles, 22, of Bronx, N.Y. was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima eastbound, merged into the fast lane to pass a vehicle, lost control when merging back into the slow lane, struck an embankment, rolled over before coming to rest on its roof. Aviles, a male passenger of Harlem, N.Y. and a Raquan M. Norman, 24, of Harlem, N.Y. were transported by DuBois EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment. All three were wearing seat belts.
———
On April 8, a unknown person wrote a check to himself with the 33-year-old female victim of Reynoldsville’s checking account. Investigation continues.
DuBois City Police
May 4
Police were contacted by a male who reported going past a female on W. Long Avenue who was dumping pills from a bottle right into her mouth and was spilling them all over. Police made contact with the female on W. Long Avenue. She was sitting on the stoop with multiple pills spilled all over and was not acting right. The ambulance arrived on scene and transported the female to the hospital.
———
Police were dispatched to 321 S. Brady St. for a 911 hang up call. Upon arrival, officers listened and tried to determine where people were talking. Police located people talking in an apartment and made contact with them. They advised it didn’t come from there and everything was ok. Police confirmed the phone number and they advised no one there had that number. Police listened and continued to search for other locations the call could have come from but could not locate anyone else. Police cleared.
———
Police were dispatched to call a female in reference to a female dumping gasoline on her porch. Investigation continues.
———
Police made contact with a male who stated that he believed someone has placed speakers in his walls at his residence. He hears people talking and thinks someone is messing with him because it has also happened at his old residence. The male was asked if he wanted to speak with anyone, which he advised he did not and said he would talk to his landlord about it.
———
A male reported that he is receiving text messages from a friend of his sister’s, claiming that his sister owes her money that she borrowed in jail and he was supposed to pay it.
PSP responded to an inactive domestic incident on Ridge Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County on May 4 at 5:49 p.m. During the interviews, Katelin Wagner, 18, of Burnside had in her possession hydrocodone pills that were not prescribed to her along with numerous drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Wagner at District Court 46-3-04.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Rockview
A crash occurred on April 28 at 10:30 p.m. on the 200-block of Teaberry Drive in Rush Township, Centre County. the unknown vehicle failed to negotiate a right hand turn, leaving the roadway and striking a mailbox that was off the left hand side of the road. According to tire marks, the vehicle came to rest about five feet east of Teaberry Drive and left the scene without contacting the victim.
———
PSP conducted a traffic stop on May 5 at 7:32 p.m. at N. 9th Street/E. Pine Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Further investigation revealed the operator of the vehicle, Christopher Johnson, 28, of Philipsburg, to be in possession of a glass pipe used to consume methamphetamine.
———
On May 4 at 4:42 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated on Alder Street/N. 2nd Street in Philipsburg Borough after Alyssa Emigh, 40, of West Decatur, was observed committing a traffic violation. During the course of the traffic stop, Emigh was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, related drug paraphernalia, and stolen checks. Charges are pending through District Court 49-3-03.