Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On April 21 at 5:04 p.m., a 22-year-old male of Lancaster, Ohio was stopped along I80 East in Bradford Township for a summary traffic violation. Further investigation revealed he was DUI. Charges to be filed.
———
PSP responded to an incident on April 30 at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Kylertown Kwik Fill truck stop on Pine Street in Cooper Township. A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado truck was traveling through the parking lot, impacted a steel pole used as a barrier near the fuel pumps and was driven from the scene. There was no damage to the pole.
Clearfield Borough
While on patrol, police observed a female laying on the ground who informed officers that she had fallen. Officers assisted the female to her feet but she refused further medical attention.
———
Police were requested to assist EMS crews with gaining entry to a residence.
———
Police were notified of a bat in an individual’s apartment. Police arrived and managed to get the bat outside.
———
Police were notified of a minor vehicle accident in the parking lot of a local business.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.