Curwensville Borough
Police responded to a Fredricka Avenue residence for a report of a suspicious man. An unknown suspect requested to search for treasure in the yard of the victim. Upon police arrival, the victim stated the man, who was driving a black four door S.U.V. had left the residence. The man was described as having salt and pepper hair to be in his late 50s to early 60s. The police searched the area; however, the unknown man was gone prior to police arrival.
———
Police received a report of fraud. An unknown individual had gained access to a debit card and removed an undisclosed amount of money from an account.
———
Curwensville Police along with the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve warrants at a Filbert Street address. Upon attempting to serve the warrant, the wanted man fled into the apartment building. The man and two other men were located inside the apartment all to have warrants. All the individuals were taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail. Criminal charges are pending.
———
Police responded to a minor accident located on North Street; no injuries were reported.
———
Police responded to a minor accident located on State Street; no injuries were reported.
———
Police investigated an alleged assault in the school; however, during the investigation it was learned the assault did not occur on the campus or in Curwensville Borough. The investigation was turned over to PSP Clearfield.
State Police at DuBois
On Saturday at 9:58 a.m., police received a call regarding a physical domestic that occurred on the 250-block of Bailey Road, Pike Township. Upon arriving at the scene, it was discovered that Jesse Himes, 35, of Curwensville and Shelly Zattoni, 49, of Curwensville engaged in a verbal altercation that subsequently turned physical. Both parties showed recent physical injury and were both taken into custody. Charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment were filed on Himes and he was remanded to the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail (unable to post). Zattoni was charged with simple assault and harassment and awaits arraignment through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
On April 30 at 6:15 p.m., police received a call regarding a domestic incident that occurred on Route 219, Sandy Township. Taylor Witherite, 25, of Falls Creek and Tyler Clinger, 25, of Falls Creek had a verbal altercation which subsequently turned physical. No injuries were observed. Charges for harassment are pending through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
A traffic stop was initiated on Bee Line Highway, Sandy Township, between March 5 and April 6. Investigation discovered that the license plate was misused and removed from a 66-year-old Falls Creek man’s vehicle without his consent. The investigation is currently ongoing.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Saturday at 9:12 p.m., a 20-year-old DuBois man was stopped after he was observed committing a summary traffic violation on Sprague Road, Winslow Township, Jefferson County. The man was found to be in possession of alcohol, a controlled substance, and related paraphernalia. The man was also suspected of being driving under the influence and was subsequently taken into custody. Charges are pending at this time.
———
On April 28 at 6:25 p.m., police responded to Garrett Creel, 22, of North Cambria walking down Patchin Highway, Burnside Township, and yelling profanities at neighbors. Creel was found to be intoxicated during this incident. Non-traffic citations for public drunk and disorderly conduct were issued to Creel at Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On April 28 at 9:12 a.m., troopers arrived at a residence on Shryock Road, Burnside Township, for a report of scattering rubbish. Upon arrival, troopers conducted interviews with the complainant and the victim, identified as a 70-year-old Cherry Tree man. They informed police that a family member and spouse left garbage on their property approximately one week prior. Evidence was discovered in the trash that specifically identified a woman known to be the girlfriend of the Cherry Tree man’s nephew. This investigation is currently ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
On Tuesday at 9:37 a.m., police received a report of a possible protection from abuse violation on Old Byrnedale Road, Jay Township, Elk County. After speaking with a 40-year-old Weedville man, it was determined a 29-year-old Morrisdale woman contacted him via telephone. The investigation is ongoing.
