Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 11:36 p.m., Joseph Berry, 48, of Tyrone was found to be under the influence of alcohol while driving a motor vehicle on Grandview Terrace Drive, Decatur Township. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On Monday at 3:55 p.m., police responded to Elizabeth Street, Beccaria Township, for a report of a theft from a 44-year-old Coalport man. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Monday at 5:25 p.m., an incident occurred as unknown suspect(s) arrived on the 200-block of David Street, Woodward Township and damaged two vehicles, owned by a 53-year-old Houtzdale man and a 20-year-old Houtzdale woman, by shooting a pellet gun and breaking several windows. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
———
On April 27 at 1:09 a.m., a traffic stop was initiated for summary traffic violations on Curwensville Tyrone Highway, Pike Township. The passenger was not wearing a seat belt. When asked to identify himself, he provided a false date of birth. A search revealed that the individual, identified as Richard Gearhart, 43, of Olanta, knowingly provided false identification to law enforcement due to active warrants. He was arrested for false identification to law enforcement and drug possession. The driver, Allesia Aughenbaugh, 33, of Clearfield, was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
———
On April 26 at 2:35 p.m., Kyle Couturiaux, 34, of Allport and April Eddy, 24, of Philipsburg got into an argument in the parking lot on the 1000-block of Hill Street, Chester Hill Borough. They were yelling loudly at one another to the point that nearby people were alarmed and state police were notified of the disturbance. They were both cited with disorderly conduct.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On April 13, police responded to a disorderly man at McDonald’s on Clearfield Shawville Highway. A 16-year-old boy was threatening other staff, as well as being belligerent with customers. Officers made contact with the boy, who was then sent to Penn Highlands Hospital for an evaluation. A citation was issued.
———
On Feb. 23, police were called to Clearfield County Jail for an incident of possession of contraband by a 35-year-old Clearfield woman. Charges were filed and the case is pending a preliminary hearing.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On April 26 at 11:07 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Shepard Lane Road, Burnside Township. A search of the vehicle resulted in seizure of over 20 grams of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia. Both the driver and passenger, Jarvie Goss, 24 of Glen Campbell and Steven Dewitt, 40, of Burnside, were arrested for possession with intent to deliver. The driver was also charged with driving under the influence.
State Police at Ridgway
On Sunday at 3:48 p.m., a crash occurred on Winslow Hill Road, Benezette Township, when an elk entered the roadway from the right side. A 17-year-old Curwensville girl swerved to miss the elk, lost control, and struck an embankment. No injuries were reported.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 5:33 a.m., police investigated an incident of driving under the influence involving a 41-year-old Philipsburg man on North Ninth Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Charges are pending further investigation.