Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sunday at 4:20 a.m., a crash occurred on Lee Run Road, Greenwood Township. A 16-year-old Clearfield boy lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree. One passenger, a 17-year-old Clearfield girl, received minor injuries and was transported from the scene to Penn Highlands Clearfield by another motorist. The driver fled the scene, while also having his vehicle towed from the scene by another motorist.
———
On Saturday at 10:45 p.m., an incident occurred as Brandon McKinley, 26, of Tyrone arrived at a 54-year-old Morrisdale man’s residence on the 100-block of Old Sawmill Road, Graham Township. McKinley engaged in a physical altercation, then left the scene. McKinley was charged with harassment through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
Sometime between April 16 and April 30, unknown suspect(s) attempted to break into a 41-year-old Kersey man’s residence on Old Camp Road, Bradford Township. The suspect(s) failed to gain entry, and nothing was taken. A door, valued at $200, was damaged.
———
On April 30 at 11:46 a.m., a 34-year-old Morrisdale man reported that his 2009 Orange/Black KTM XC-W 300 Trail bike had been stolen by unknown suspect(s) while it was located next to his garage on the 700-block of Deer Creek Road, Morris Township. Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
———
On April 29 at 7:44 p.m., police were dispatched to Cooper Avenue, Cooper Township for a report of a sexual assault involving a 7-year-old Morris Township boy as victim. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On April 26 at 9:12 am., Katelynn Dotzler, 24, of Philipsburg engaged in erratic behavior while under the influence of drugs by crawling on her hands and knees around the parking lot and then scattering rubbish in the area near the 300-block of State Street, Curwensville Borough.
———
On April 26 at 7:36 a.m., Sarah Zimmerman, 39, of Curwensville entered an apartment complex on the 400-block Locust Street, Curwensville, which she had been trespassed from, while under the influence of illegal drugs. Zimmerman acted in a disorderly fashion by yelling that she had spiders in her hair. Charges are pending at this time.
Clearfield Borough
Clearfield Police received information from Local Parking Meter Enforcement of a parking meter that appeared to have a bullet hole in it. Police are investigating the incident.
———
Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area of Daisy Street. Police made contact with the man and found that he was attempting to gain a ride to his residence. Police assisted the man with a ride to his residence.
———
Police were dispatched to a disturbance on North Third Street. Police arrived in the area and discovered that children in a residence were being too loud.
———
Police received a report of an overnight vehicle break in. Police are continuing to investigate.
———
Police responded to a report of a “hit and run” on North Second Street. Police arrived at the victim’s vehicle and found that the passenger side mirror was shattered and detached from the vehicle.
———
Police responded to a report of an unconscious male in a residence on West Market Street. Police and EMS arrived and assisted the man to the hospital.
Lawrence Township
On Saturday at 7:22 p.m., police responded to a report of harassment in the Hyde area. It was reported that a man had been following an adult and juvenile female through the Uni-Mart, and had been taking pictures of the juvenile. The man was confronted by the male complainant, and the parties separated. The man then came to the home of the complainants, and left once told to and that police were being called. The man has been identified, and police are currently investigating the allegations.
———
On Saturday at 1:24 p.m., officers received found property. A black plastic box containing various tools was found in the area of the Hyde light. Anyone with information on whom the tools belong is asked to contact the Lawrence Township Police Department.
———
On April 29, police received a call about a suspicious person in the restroom of Snappy’s for over four hours. Upon investigation, police located Jeanette Monk, 39, of Curwensville. Police suspected Monk of being under the influence. She was found in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine, prescriptions, and drug paraphernalia. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On April 28 at 8 p.m., police received a call regarding an assault that happened on Mountain Run Road, Huston Township. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a 14-year-old Penfield boy and a 15-year-old Force boy engaged in a physical altercation regarding issues surrounding an ex-girlfriend. Charges for summary harassment and disorderly conduct are pending through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
———
On March 17 at 7:23 p.m., a traffic violation was observed on I-80 West, Sandy Township. A traffic stop was completed to conduct a DOT inspection. At the time, odor of narcotics was emanating from the vehicle. The driver was identified as Nicholas Holmes, 30, of Girard, Ohio. After completing field sobriety testing, Holmes was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of narcotics. Investigation continues pending blood results.
———
On March 4 at 9:23 a.m., a 28-year-old Indianapolis, Ind. woman was found in possession of drugs on I-80 West, Sandy Township.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Saturday at 9:12 p.m., a 20-year-old DuBois man was stopped after he was observed committing a summary traffic violation on Sprague Road, Winslow Township, Jefferson County. The man was found to be in possession of alcohol, a controlled substance, and related paraphernalia. The man was also suspected of driving under the influence and was subsequently taken into custody. Charges are pending at this time.
———
On April 29 at 4:55 p.m., an incident occurred on West Main Street, Mahaffey Borough. Charles Poeta, 42, of LaJose broke into the residence of a 31-year-old Mahaffey woman and 41-year-old Mahaffey man. The victims exited the house through the rear door and ran to the neighbor’s house. Poeta pursued to the neighbor’s residence and proceeded to punch and kick the victims. Poeta was taken into custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
———
On April 29 at 12:39 p.m., police received a report of a theft of a 64-year-old Silver Springs, Fla. man’s motor vehicle on the 1500-block of Punkin Ridge Road, Chest Township. On April 25, a relative was checking on the property when the relative realized that one of the vehicles was no longer on the property. THe vehicle is described as an orange 2005 Chevrolet Colorado extended cab, with damage to the plastic on the bottom of the front bumper. The vehicle was presumably taken some time in March 2021. Anyone with information of the whereabouts of this vehicle are asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.