Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a residence on Clearfield Street for an alleged theft of a wifi jetpack. The incident is under further investigation.
———
Police responded to a residence on Daisy Street to check the welfare of a female. Upon arrival, it was found that the female was under the influence, so she willingly was transported by police to her sister’s home.
———
Police viewed a female in a parking lot along Dorey Street that appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the female was a danger to herself due to level of intoxication, so she was arrest for public drunkenness and transported to CCJ.
———
Police responded to a residence on East Locust Street for a male trying to get into a home. The complainant said the male appeared to be under the influence and left once she yelled at him. Police searched the area but were not able to locate the male.
———
Police responded to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a female who walked in and began throwing her belongings throughout the lobby. Upon arrival, it was found that the female was manifestly under the influence of controlled substances and was arrested for public drunkenness. The female was transported to CCJ.
———
Police responded to a noise complaint on East Locust Street. The complainant stated there is a male that revs his car in his driveway. Officers spoke with the male about revving his engine.
———
Police responded to a residence on Daisy Street for juveniles riding motorized minibikes on the roadway. The juveniles were warned.
———
Police served a mental health warrant on a female. The female was transported by officers to Penn Highlands Clearfield for further evaluation.
———
Police assisted EMS at a residence on South 2nd Street for an unresponsive female. The female was transported to Penn Highlands by EMS.
Lawrence Township
On April 30 around 8:48 p.m., police were called to Walmart in Clearfield where a known female, Kara Kephart of Morrisdale, allegedly removed price tags from several different items and placed them on other items and scanned them at a lower price. Charges of theft are pending.
———
Police on May 1 received a report of drug activity along Hill Street Extension. Police later observed a suspicious vehicle in the area to which contact was made with the occupants outside of a known drug residence. Police found the driver and passenger of the vehicle smoking marijuana to which they were taken into custody and searched. Upon searching the vehicle, police located approximately 86 grams of marijuana and a scale. Upon further investigation, Isaiah Lucas, 21, of Clearfield and Benjamin Selvage, 20, of Philipsburg, admitted to going to the residence to sell drugs. Both were housed in Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police on May 1 received a report of a possible stolen vehicle at Lowes. Upon investigation, police found the 911 caller, Robert Dufour Jr., 57, of Glen Richey, was intoxicated and had misplaced his vehicle in the parking lot of the store. He was house in Clearfield County Jail on public drunkenness.
———
On April 24 on the 100-block of Jacobson Hill in Clearfield, a report was received in reference to potential child abuse of a 10-month-old. The child was taken to the hospital with severely burned hands and the burns on the child’s hands were deemed suspicious by medical staff. A child abuse report was filed and the investigation is ongoing.
———
On April 11 around 3 p.m., police received a phone call from Carns Equipment for a theft of a four wheeler battery. It was observed that a male removed the seat of a four wheeler, cut the battery cables and removed the battery. The male left Carns Equipment in what appears to be an older model gold Buick Century. Anyone with information about this case should call LT Police.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
Troopers investigated a three-vehicle motorcycle crash on the 4000-block of Richardsville Road in Wasrsaw Township, Jefferson County on May 2 at 3:13 p.m. A 2018 BMW R1200 driven by Vaseem Chengazi, 55, of Pittsford, NY was traveling north and negotiating a curve to the right when a 2019 Harley Davidson driven by Michael Booth, 50, of Bradfordwoods and a 2015 Harley Davidson driven by Rhonda Diercks, 57, of Gibsonia were traveling in the opposite direction. Chengazi was driving too fast for conditions, causing it to encroach on the double yellow line, sideswiping the first Harley Davidson and then striking the second Harley. Chengazi sustained a leg injury but refused transport. Booth and his passenger, Dawn V. Booth, 50, of Bradfordwoods, sustained serious injury and were transported to UPMC Altoona Trauma by Stat MedEvac helicopter. Diercks sustained severe lower body injuries and was flown by Stat MedEvac to Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. Both helicopter transports were assisted by Jefferson County EMS. Also assisting on scene was Brockway Ambulance and Pine Creek Township VFC. Chengazi was cited through District Court 54-3-03.
———