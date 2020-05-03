State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On May 2 at 1:56 a.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Buick Encore on state Route 36 in Bell Township, Clearfield County for numerous moving violations. While engaging the operator, a 30-year-old male of Northern Cambria, troopers detected indicators of impairment and criminal activity. A battery of field sobriety tests were conducted and the operator was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicious of DUI. Troopers also seized drug paraphernalia contained suspected THC oil from the operator. Investigation continues.
———
Troopers responded to a crash on April 30 at 12:32 a.m. on April 30 on E. Main Street/SR 36 near Sheffield Streetd in Mahaffey Borough. An unknown vehicle travel south veered off the west side of the roadway and struck a parked 2008 Saturn 300 owned by Connie J. Clark, 35, of Mahaffey on the west berm, corrected its path of travel back into the southbound lane and fled the scene.
State Police at Ridgway
On April 30 at 6:08 a.m., a 2011 Nissan Titan driven by Jacob M. Buerk, 20, of DuBois, was passing a semi-truck and lost control when the vehicle started hydroplaning on the roadway. Buerk struck the ditch along the west side of the roadway and came to a rest in a culvert. No injuries were reported.
State Police at Ebensburg
Troopers responded to a physical altercation on the 2600-block of Crawford Avenue, Northern Cambria Borough, on April 27 at 6:02 a.m. It was determined that Ryan Volff, 22, of Mahaffey and Cody Gray, 19, of Hastings engaged in a mutual fight at the residences. Both were cited with harassment.
State Police at Rockview
No report.