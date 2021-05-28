Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 8 a.m., unknown suspect(s) attempted to file an unemployment claim under a 22-year-old West Decatur man’s name.
Between May 26-27, a crime occurred in which unknown suspect(s) threw a piece of concrete through the rear window of an ATA bus which was parked behind the Houtzdale Borough building on the 700-block of Brisbin Street, Houtzdale Borough. The suspect(s) fled the scene undetected. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
On May 25 at 12:55 p.m., police responded to a fight on the 800-block of Brisbin Street, Houtzdale Borough. Upon investigation, all of the involved, a 33-year-old woman, 24-year-old man, and 27-year-old man, all of Houtzdale, were cited for harassment through the local magistrate’s office.
On April 1 at 8 a.m., an incident occurred as a 29-year-old Grassflat woman was deceived through Tinder by an unknown suspect. This investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On April 25 at 7:43 p.m., an incident occurred as Ryan Silvis, 30, of South Fork was stopped for a summary traffic violation. During the traffic stop, Silvis provided a false name and date of birth. Further investigation revealed Silvis was driving with suspended license and had an active warrant for his arrest. Silvis was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Clearfield County Jail. Additional charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
On April 19 at 7:50 p.m., an incident occurred as Ashley Woodley, 36, of Hastings was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Butterbaugh Road, Burnside Township. Further investigation revealed Woodley was in possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Woodley’s vehicle was towed from the scene after drug paraphernalia was observed in the vehicle. A search warrant was prepared and the vehicle was searched. Drugs, drug paraphernalia and an explosive device were located inside of the vehicle. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.