Lawrence Township Police
On May 27 at 6 p.m., police received a call about a stolen laptop from a residence at the 1100-block of S. 2nd Street (Riverside Motel). The laptop was to have been stolen from within the victim’s residence while the victim was busy cleaning. The investigation continues.
———
On May 28 at 2:53 a.m., police were dispatched to Coal Hill Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked outside near the complainant’s residence for more than an hour. On scene, officers observed Chad Rougeux, 45, laying over his center console. At the completion of the investigation, Rougeux was arrested for suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol. Charges to be filed.
———
On May 17, police received a report of several suspicious persons at the Rainbow Car Wash, 1626 Dorey St. Officers made contact with the group and found one male unresponsive and another male had been traveling through posted property in the nearby area. An EMS unit was called for the unresponsive male who was under the influence; both males were cited. Involved in the incident were David Krise, 38, and Kenneth Edwards, 37.
State Police at Clearfield
On May 27 at 7:17 a.m., the Curwensville Lake Manager contacted PSP and reported on of the maintenance buildings at the lake was broken into between May 22 and May 27. An unknown person kicked the locked door until the wooden frame broke, gaining access to the building. The manager reported that upon checking the building, nothing appeared to be missing. Anyone with information should contact PSP at 837-3800.
———
On May 12 at Parsonville Road/Ashland Road in Decatur Township, PSP arrested a female for DUI. Charges are pending.
———
On May 26, a physical fight began at 91 Whitman St. in Morris Township over Justin Gummo, 25, of Hawk Run and David Kennedy III, 22, of Hawk Run over them not cleaning their rooms and cleaning up after themselves in the house. During the fight, Gummo and Kennedy III punched and shoved David Kennedy, 51, of Hawk Run. Kennedy punched and shoved Kennedy III. Non traffic citations for harassment were filed through District Court.
———
On May 26 at 1:45 p.m., PSP were dispatched to Irishtown Road in Penn Township for the report of a domestic disturbance. After interviewing all persons involved it was found that a PFA violation had occurred. Charges were prepared and a 76-year-old male of Grampian was taken into custody and taken to CCJ to be arraigned on the charges.
———
Between May 21 and May 25, PSP received a call regarding a theft at Pardee Road in Morris Township. Further investigation determined a metal mailbox pole was stolen from the residence. Anyone with information should call PSP at 857-3800.
———
On May 14, Caleb Perks, 20, of Osceola Mills, was found to be in possession of a pistol and was shooting it in the air near Meyers Road in Graham Township. On that same date, Perks violated his PFA and was charged with other criminal charges. Perks was taken into custody and placed in Clearfield County Jail, held on detainer. Charges filed at District Court 46-3-03.
———
On May 24 at 6:30 p.m., Brian Hasselman, 48, of St. Marys, was stopped for driving with a suspended license (DUI related). It was then determined he had been consuming alcoholic beverages prior to driving. Charges pending through District Court 46-3-03.
State Police at Ebensburg
Stephen Haut, 47, of Altoona and Gayle Geisler, 70, of Altoona on May 24 at 128 Sage Brush Ln. at Glendale Yearound, Chest Township, Cambria County were allegedly intoxicated and got into a verbal argument regarding relationship issues. The argument turned physical as both Geisler and Haut struck and subjected one another to physical contact. Both were charged with summary harassment at District Judge Michael Zungali’s office of Hastings.
———
On May 12 at 8 p.m., PSP responded to a crash on the 600-block of Beaver Valley Road in Clearfield Township, Cambria County. Cheyenne F. Lynch, 19, of Flinton, was driving a 2015 Buick Encore west on Beaver Valley Road and negotiated a left hand curve at a speed too fast for the curve, lost control, let the roadway and continued down a wooded embankment. The vehicle then struck numerous small trees and knocked down trees with the undercarriage, causing the vehicle to start rolling over onto its roof, coming to rest on its side. Lynch and her passenger, Kenneth J. Steele, 20, of Flinton, were transported by Hastings and Patton Area Ambulances to UPMC Altoona for treatment. Also assisting on scene was Patton Vol. Fire Co.
———
State Police at Rockview
On May 23 at midnight, a traffic stop was initiated at N. Front and E. Pine streets in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, after Kyle Solt, 24, of Philipsburg was observed driving an unlicensed mini bike along Front Street. During the course of the traffic stop, Solt was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia.
———
On May 15 PSP responded to N Third Street in Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County for a harassment report. Charges were filed against a 42-year-old male of Jersey Shore.
———
On May 27 PSP investigated a DUI crash on W. Sycamore Road/W. Nectarine Street in Show Shoe Township. The 54-year-old female operator of the 2008 Toyota Avalon left the roadway, striking a utility pole and came to a final rest against shrubbery. The operator was transported by EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center for minor injuries. Blood was taken and sent to the laboratory for testing. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On May 27 at 1:37 a.m., a 19-year-old male of Tyrone was stopped by troopers for a traffic stop on Walton Street in Decatur Township and it was determined that he was in possession of drug paraphernalia and also found to be DUI under controlled substance. Investigation continues.
Sandy Township Police
May 23
Officers received a report of the smell of marijuana coming from a camp in Cayman Landing. Officers were unable to locate the source of the smell.
———
False alarm at a Treasure Lake residence.
May 24
Officers received a report of a dog in a vehicle near Old Navy at the DuBois Mall. The vehicle and the dog were gone upon officers arrival.
———
A 27-year-old DuBois woman reported that she went to her ex-husband’s residence to check on her kids and got into a dispute with his current girlfriend. A third party brought an unloaded shot gun out of the apartment and told the mother to leave. Officers handled the situation without incident.
May 25
A 46-year-old township resident reported that he attempted to purchase a Honda Goldwing on line. The seller requested payment in Ebay gift cards. The buyer purchased nine gift cards totaling $1,800 and sent the information via email to the seller and has not received the bike or had any further contact from the seller.
———
False alarm at Reynold’s Financial
May 26
A 77-year-old Treasure Lake man reported receiving four unemployment checks he had not applied for. Investigation continues.
———
A Circle Road resident reported her niece’s cat appeared to be shot by a BB gun.
———
A man reported his 56-year-old brother was riding his ATV on Clearview Campground property without permission. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A truck driver reported his truck was hit while parked in the Pilot Parking Lot, then left the scene. Minor damage reported.
———
False alarm at Ashley Furniture