Clearfield Borough Police
Police were dispatched to a residence on East Pine Street for a found dog. Once on scene, the owner was located a short time later and the dog was released.
———
Police received a report about a theft of a license plate from a vehicle on Gulich Avenue. The incident is under further investigation.
———
Police were dispatched to the 100-block of South 4th Street for trespassing in progress. Upon arrival, contact was made with the suspect who became disorderly and refused to leave the property. The female was taken into custody and transported to CCJ.
———
Police were dispatched to a parking lot on Reed Street for a domestic disturbance between a male and female. Upon arrival, it was found that the female was struck by the male in the face and had visible injuries. Clearfield EMS was summoned to the scene and the male was placed under arrest for simple assault and transported to CCJ.
Curwensville Borough Police
Police were contacted by a female resident concerning drug violations.
———
Police responded to a psychological emergency at a Trails End residence.
———
Police responded to an Anderson Street residence for a psychological emergency. The female was later contacted and found to not be having any psychological issue.
———
Police were contacted concerning an area male attempting to gain entry into a motor vehicle. Police located the male and the victim did not wish to pursue charges.
———
Police received a call regarding harassment by communications and determined that all individuals were located outside of Curwensville Borough. The caller was directed to contact a different police department.
State Police at Clearfield
On May 21, PSP were contacted by a “Michael Jenkins” in regard to an assault that had taken place at 2930 Drane Hwy. in Decatur Township. “Jenkins” advised that he lived in the house mentioned, was holding family hostage and wanted to assault troopers. This was found to be an incident of Swatting online gaming. Jenkins advised that he lived in Alabama and this was found to be false.
State Police at Ebensburg
On May 23 at 8 a.m., it was reported that two 14-year-old twins were missing from the 2200-block of Executive Drive in Reade Township. The two males were entered as missing and subsequently found later that night in the Roaring Spring area.
———
Stephen Haut, 47, of Altoona and Gayle Geisler, 70, of Altoona on May 24 at 128 Sage Brush Ln. at Glendale Yearound, Chest Township, Cambria County were allegedly intoxicated and got into a verbal argument regarding relationship issues. The argument turned physical as both Geisler and Haut struck and subjected one another to physical contact. Both were charged with summary harassment at District Judge Michael Zungali’s office of Hastings.
———
On May 12 at 8 p.m., PSP responded to a crash on the 600-block of Beaver Valley Road in Clearfield Township, Cambria County. Cheyenne F. Lynch, 19, of Flinton, was driving a 2015 Buick Encore west on Beaver Valley Road and negotiated a left hand curve at a speed too fast for the curve, lost control, let the roadway and continued down a wooded embankment. The vehicle then struck numerous small trees and knocked down trees with the undercarriage, causing the vehicle to start rolling over onto its roof, coming to rest on its side. Lynch and her passenger, Kenneth J. Steele, 20, of Flinton, were transported by Hastings and Patton Area Ambulances to UPMC Altoona for treatment. Also assisting on scene was Patton Vol. Fire Co.
———
State Police at Rockview
On May 23 at midnight, a traffic stop was initiated at N. Front and E. Pine streets in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, after Kyle Solt, 24, of Philipsburg was observed driving an unlicensed mini bike along Front Street. During the course of the traffic stop, Solt was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia.
———
On May 15 PSP responded to N Third Street in Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County for a harassment report. Charges were filed against a 42-year-old male of Jersey Shore.
Sandy Township Police
May 23
Officers received a report of the smell of marijuana coming from a camp in Cayman Landing. Officers were unable to locate the source of the smell.
———
False alarm at a Treasure Lake residence.
May 24
Officers received a report of a dog in a vehicle near Old Navy at the DuBois Mall. The vehicle and the dog were gone upon officers arrival.
———
A 27-year-old DuBois woman reported that she went to her ex-husband’s residence to check on her kids and got into a dispute with his current girlfriend. A third party brought an unloaded shot gun out of the apartment and told the mother to leave. Officers handled the situation without incident.
May 25
A 46-year-old township resident reported that he attempted to purchase a Honda Goldwing on line. The seller requested payment in Ebay gift cards. The buyer purchased nine gift cards totaling $1,800 and sent the information via email to the seller and has not received the bike or had any further contact from the seller.
———
False alarm at Reynold’s Financial
May 26
A 77-year-old Treasure Lake man reported receiving four unemployment checks he had not applied for. Investigation continues.
———
A Circle Road resident reported her niece’s cat appeared to be shot by a BB gun.
———
A man reported his 56-year-old brother was riding his ATV on Clearview Campground property without permission. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A truck driver reported his truck was hit while parked in the Pilot Parking Lot, then left the scene. Minor damage reported.
———
False alarm at Ashley Furniture