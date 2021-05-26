Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Tuesday, police were contacted about a gun being found near Cemetery Road, Ferguson Township. The owner of the gun has been identified as a 67-year-old Olanta man, and contact has been made with him.
———
On Monday at 6:28 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West near mile marker 123.7, Bradford Township. A deer entered the roadway and a driver was unable to avoid striking the deer.
———
On Sunday at 3:05 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West in the area of the 115 mile marker, Lawrence Township. Saundra D. Harris, 58, of Lawrence, Kansas and Tammy L. McClaine, 58, of New Bethlehem were the drivers involved in this incident. There were no injuries as a result of this crash.
———
On Sunday at 2:21 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West near the 114 mile marker, Lawrence Township. Timothy J. Falotico, 34, of Chicago, Ill. lost control of his vehicle due to heavy cross winds and side swiped a vehicle driven by William M. Weiss, 62, of Kunkletown. Lawrence Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.
———
On Sunday at 1:46 a.m., a traffic stop was initiated on Johnsons Road, Cooper Township for summary traffic violations. The driver, a 20-year-old Drifting man, was found to be driving under the influence. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On May 20 at 10:36 p.m., a crash occurred on Bloomington Avenue Extension, Pike Township. Joseph S. Maines, 25, of Clearfield was traveling too fast to negotiate a left hand curve in the roadway. Maines’ vehicle struck an embankment on the right side for the road before heading to left side of the road, going down a hill, and striking a tree. Maines then fled the scene. Police were assisted on scene by Curwensville Fire and EMS,
———
On May 19 at 11:45 a.m., Alexa Kephart, 22, of Clearfield was found to be driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of medical marijuana on the 10400-block of Rockton Mountain Highway, Pine Township. Blood results are pending at this time.
———
On May 18 at 12:32 a.m., police investigated an incident of criminal mischief on Mine 10 Road, Beccaria Township. Unknown suspect(s) spray painted a 34-year-old Coalport man’s vehicle.
———
On May 16 at 7:40 p.m., Jesse Gregory, 34, of Flinton was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a controlled substance during the course of a traffic stop on Cross Roads Boulevard, Bigler Township. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On May 13 at 11:24 p.m., Cody Palmer, 30, of Grampian was stopped for a summary traffic violation on State Street, Curwensville Borough. A search of the vehicle revealed Palmer was in possession of methamphetamine. Charges have been filed.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of harassment at a residence on Leavy Avenue. According to the complainant, another woman has been driving past the residence yelling at her. A citation will be filed.
———
Police took a woman into custody for contempt of a court order agreement. The woman was transported to the magistrate’s office to see a judge.
———
Police assisted the Lawrence Township Police Department with a domestic dispute on Willow Drive.
———
Police were notified of a found wallet at a business on Park Avenue. The wallet contained the owner’s PA driver’s license along with his small baggie of methamphetamine. The owner was located and informed that he would be charged for the possession of methamphetamine.
———
Police responded to a residence on the 400 block of East Locust Street for a man who had overdosed and locked himself inside of the residence. Entry was gained the and man was transported to Penn Highlands for treatment.
———
Police responded to a report of harassment at a residence on Hannah Street. One woman was warned for her actions and was told to move along.
———
Police responded to a residence on Southwest Fourth Avenue for a runaway juvenile. Police located the juvenile several minutes later at another residence. The juvenile was transported back home by his/her parent.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Monday at 7:29 p.m., an incident occurred as an assault was reported to PSP Rockview, involving a 2-year-old Philipsburg girl as victim, in Huston Township.
———
On Sunday at 12:30 p.m., a three vehicle crash occurred on Route 322, Rush Township, Centre County. Lorraine B. Fenton, 72, of Philipsburg was stopped attempting to turn left into a residence. Robert L. Fleck, 37, of Philipsburg was waiting behind Fenton’s vehicle. A 17-year-old Newmanstown girl then failed to come behind Fenton and Fleck’s vehicles. Minor injuries were reported. Three occupants of the girl’s vehicle were transported by Moshannon Valley EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center as a precautionary measure. Philipsburg Fire Department also assisted on scene.