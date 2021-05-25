Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

On Friday at 1:03 a.m., Ryan Long, 36, of Penfield acted in a disorderly manner and trespassed onto several posted properties on Moose Grade Road, Huston Township.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On Sunday at 8:50 p.m., a crash occurred on U.S. 322, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Breanna N. Lockett, 21, of Philipsburg was stopped at a red light and, when the light turned green, turned left in front of a vehicle driven by Brittany S. Whitehead, 32, of Sharon. All involved persons sustained suspected minor injury and were transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center. Police were assisted on scene by Philipsburg Fire Company, Moshannon Valley EMS, and Mountain Top EMS.

———

On Sunday at 8:37 p.m., a traffic violation was observed on Black Bear Lane, Rush Township, Centre County. Caleb Roberts, 22, of Julian deposited rubbish along Route 504. A traffic stop was initiated and Roberts was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending at this time.

———

On May 3 at 8:39 a.m., a traffic stop was initiated for speeding on I-80 East, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. After completion of the traffic stop, it was discovered the suspect gave law enforcement the wrong name. This investigation is ongoing.

