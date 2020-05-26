State Police at Clearfield
On May 24 an individual was traveling from Frenchville on SR 879 to Clearfield where he got onto I80 and began traveling westbound. Sometime while traveling, the individual lost a blue and white mountain bike from his vehicle. If located, contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
Curwensville Borough Police
Police responded to a Thompson Street address for a report of a domestic dispute in progress. Police learned there had been a struggle in which a female was shoved. Charges are pending.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with attempting to locate an individual.
———
Police checked the welfare of a Sunset Lane individual after his relative became concerned. Everything was found to be okay.
———
Police were contacted by an individual concerning a motor vehicle that was having work completed on it and had not yet been returned to the owner. The incident was found to be civil in nature.
———
Police responded to Curwensville High School for a reported lost license plate.
———
Police were contacted to check the welfare of a Ridge Avenue resident. The resident was located and found to be sick; however, not in need of an ambulance.
———
Police were contacted concerning a harassment incident among children in the Linden Street area. The children were all contacted and advised not to be harassing or attempting to fight each other.
———
Police reported to the area of Daisy Street and Schofield Street for a reported tree down across the roadway, however it is believed the tree was removed by a passing motorist and it was gone upon arrival.
———
Police were assisted by a local towing company with a tractor trailer that was stuck on school property after attempting a turn from Chestnut Street onto Beech Street.
———
Police received a report of harassment by communications. The individual was advised to have no further contact with the victim or charges would be pursued in the incident.
Lawrence Township Police
On May 25 at 5:08 a.m., officers received a call for a male walking down the middle of Old Erie Pike, wearing only his underwear. Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with Matthew Ryan, 20, of Clearfield, who was standing on the edge of the Hogback bridge. Upon seeing officers, Ryan began to run through a nearby field, ultimately jumping into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. Upon exiting the river, officers located Ryan on Carbon Mine Road where a foot pursuit ensued and the male was apprehended in the woods. Upon apprehension it was discovered that Ryan was highly intoxicated and underage. Ryan was housed in Clearfield County Jail due to his intoxication level. Ryan was cited for public intoxication and the underage drinking offense.
———
Police received a report from Walmart Asset Protection of a retail theft that occurred on April 24. A local couple, William Leskovansky, 51 and Tonja Leskovansky, 45, both of Clearfield, entered the store and took 12 items without paying. Charges are pending.
———
Police received a report of a crash at 1001 Airport Rd. involving an open gate and a commonwealth-owned vehicle driven by William H. Andrus, 60, of Saegertown. Damage was minor and no injury was reported.
———
Police received a report of a suspicious male in the area of Washington Avenue on May 23. Jeremy Nearhood, 41, of Allport was to be standing in the middle of the roadway taking his clothing off. Police made contact with Nearhood in the area of Clarendon Avenue and found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was also found in possession of alcohol while on probation. He was housed in CCJ.
State Police at DuBois
On May 14 at 5:04 a.m. on I80 at mile marker 85.6, Nicole M. Gray, 49, of DuBois, was driving a 2017 Ford Transit Connect east in the right hand lane when a deer crossed the roadway and struck the van, causing disabling damage. Gray and her passenger, Bradley A. Donahue, 52, of DuBois, were not injured.
———
A crash occurred on May 21 at 2:40 p.m. on I80 in Sandy Township east of Bee Line Highway. Jack E. Patterson, 53, of Gulfport, Miss., was driving a 2005 Kenworth. A 2018 Peterbilt driven by James D. Mowrey, 60, of DuBois had slowed down due to road construction and the Kenworth failed to maintain proper speed causing it to strike the Peterbilt in the rear. There were no injuries.
———
On May 23 at 8:37 p.m. PSP responded to a crash on I80 near mile marker 106 in Union Township, Clearfield County. Timothy D. Estep, 25, of Ambridge was traveling in the left lane while driving a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu and attempting to pass a 2020 Peterbilt tractor trailer driven by Erik S. Howard, 36, of Radcliff, Kent. when for unknown reasons lost control and struck the truck’s trailer. Estep was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Dubois EMS for treatment of injuries. Howard was not injured.
DuBois City Police
May 20
Police received a call in reference to a stolen rental car. Investigation continues.
———
Police were dispatched to the 100-block of Luther Avenue for a report of a domestic between a male and female. Upon arrival, contact was made with all individuals. The female was having an argument with the male and his son. The son started throwing things in the house, which an item flew up and hit her in the face. The female did not want anything done. The male wanted to gather his belongings and leave. Everyone was calmed down and stated they would no longer engage in a domestic. No further action was needed.
———
Police were dispatched to the report of a 911 open line call. Dispatch stated they could hear someone breathing. Police responded to the location and made contact with a female. There was a open line with her cell phone when she set her phone down on a lawn chair. Everything was okay.
———
Police were contacted about the ordinance for having a fire in the city limits.
May 22
Police were called to the area of the walkway and Shaffer Road for a report of an abandoned property. Officers were unable to determine whom the owner was and the recovered bike was placed in impound. The bike is described as a gray Road Master.
———
Police received a report of a possible offense with a minor from March of 2019. Investigation continues.
———
Police located drugs and a male with an arrest warrant during a traffic stop. Investigation continues.
———
Police received a report of an intoxicated female walking along Liberty Blvd. Officers located the female and learned of an active arrest warrant. She was arrested and turned over to the agency holding the warrant.
———
Police received a report of a water main break on Hamor Street. Officers arrived and the road crew was already on scene.
———
Police received a report of a disturbance at a S. Jared Street location. Officers arrived and found two males suffering from adverse effects of acid. The males were transported to Penn Highlands for medical treatment.
———
A male reported a possible PFA violation by his former paramour. Officers determined there was no violation at this time.
May 23
Police were called to the area of Maple Avenue and Eighth Street for a report of either an animal or person screaming. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate anything disturbance.
———
A woman reported a possible fraud of a rent rebate check. The investigation continues.
———
Police responded to a two vehicle accident on DuBois Street. There were no reported injuries and neither vehicle needed towed.
———
Police were called to a Main Street business for a report of retail theft. Employees were able to provide information of a male and the investigation continues.
———
Police received a complaint of loud music on Weber Avenue. The music was not located.
———
K9 Ace and his handler assisted Sandy Twp Police with a vehicle search along SR 219. Ace located drugs and Sandy Township Police are continuing their investigation.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On May 23, PSP received a complaint that Aubrie Howard, 22, of DuBois was at the Big Run Family Dollar at 126 E. Main St. in Big Run Borough after being told not to be there by the manager. PSP investigated and filed applicable charges.
State Police at Ridgway
On May 25 at 6:30 a.m. PSP were dispatched to 61 Illinois St. in Ridgway Township, Elk County for a report of a man being shot. Rachel Chanelle Fleeger, 42, of Oil City, related she and her ex-boyfriend, Jayson Matthew Redmond, 34, of Ridgway, engaged in a verbal altercation around 1 a.m. earlier that morning. A physical struggle ensued and a Glock 9mm handgun was produced during the altercation and two shots were fired. As a result, Redmond sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Both were taken into custody, arraigned and remanded to Elk County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing.
State Police at Rockview
On May 21 at 8:35 p.m. a theft/criminal trespass occurred at Minit Mart located at 325 N. Front St. in Philipsburg. Investigation continues.
———
On May 21 PSP responded to two individuals “dumpster diving” at Hope Vol. Fire Co. on N. Front Street in Philipsburg Borough. Through investigation, a 45-year-old female of Philipsburg and a 25-year-old male of Winburne were observed in possession of drug paraphernalia. Contact was made with both individuals who were found to be in possession of a controlled substance, small amounts of marijuana and related paraphernalia.
———
On May 21 at 11:45 p.m., Tyler Wetzel, 33, of Philipsburg and Cristen Wetzel, 34, of Philipsburg were observed sitting in a parked vehicle along the 700-block of Coaldale Road in Rush Township, Centre County.
———
On May 17 at 1 a.m., an incident of assault with a weapon occurred on Elm Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, when the suspect identified himself as a law enforcement officer and had a confrontation with a 58-year-old male victim.
———
On May 23 at 9:25 a.m. PSP investigated a PFA violation on Tyrone Pike in Rush Township, Centre County, involving a 35-year-old female victim of Sandy Ridge.
———
On May 23 at 11:58 a.m. PSP investigated a disorderly conduct incident on Twin Oak Street in Rush Township, Centre County between a 24-year-old male of Philipsburg and a 34-year-old female victim of Philipsburg.
State Police at Ebensburg
On May 19 at 12:33 p.m., two juvenile females entered an abandoned house marked with no trespassing signs at 821 Fiske Rd. in White Township. The victim did not want charges filed.