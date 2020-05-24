State Police at Clearfield
Troopers are searching for Kenneth McFarland, 42, of 1201 Brown Hollow Rd. in Goshen Township. McFarland walked into a wooded area on May 17 in the area of Lick Run Road in Goshen Township. He has not been seen or heard from since that day. On May 22 he was reported as missing. McFarland is described as a caucasian male, 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown eyes.
———
Between May 15 and May 23, an unknown person had access to private property on Crooked Sewer Road/Stripping Road in Boggs Township owned by a 47-year-old male of Halifax. The unknown person accessed several tree stands located on the property and removed several items from the tree stands including a trail camera, buddy heaters and a propane tank. The person fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
———
A theft occurred on May 15 on Tyrone Pike in Glen Hope Borough. A 65-year-old male of Glen Hope had his Husqvarna chain saw that was tuck in a tree in the Glen Hope Park for about 35 to 45 minutes. When the victim returned to the park, the chain saw was stolen. Anyone with information should contact PSP at 857-3800.
———
PSP responded to a crash on May 22 at 11:40 p.m. on Jerry Run Road in Goshen Township. Faith M. Hull, 18, of Clearfield was driving a 2012 Ford Focus and was unable to negotiate a right turn in the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. No serious injuries were reported to Hull or her passengers, Dakota M. Peters, 18, of Falls Creek or Hunter K. Major, 18, of DuBois. All were wearing seat belts. Assisting on scene were volunteers from Lawrence Township and Goshen Vol. Fire Depts. as well as Clearfield EMS.
———
PSP responded to a crash on May 21 at 4:30 a.m. on Frenchville Karthaus Highway. Brenton S. Rodkey, 19, of Karthaus was driving a 2005 Saturn Ion eastbound on SR 879 near Royer Lane in Covington Township when he lost control, traveled across both lanes of traffic and struck a guide rail. There were no injuries. PSP placed Rodkey under arrest and transported him to Clearfield County Jail based on prepared criminal charges for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Criminal charges are pending.
———
A crash occurred on May 17 at 7:58 p.m. on Ridge Avenue Extension in Pike Township. Olivia R. McGarry, 20, of Curwensville, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Cruz near 1653 Ridge Ave. Ext. when she struck a ditch and then a mailbox before coming to rest. She sustained minor injury and was wearing a seat belt. McGarry was found to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and was arrested for DUI at District Court 46-3-02.
———
A crash occurred on May 21 at 2:45 p.m. on I80 at mile marker 101 in Sandy Township. A 2-2- Freightliner truck was travel west and failed to see that a 2002 Subaru Outback had slowed down for slowed traffic. The truck rear-ended the Subaru. Both units suffered minor damage and were driven from the scene. No one was injured.
———
Between May 14 and May 20 a theft occurred on Simpson Street in Smithmill, Gulich Township. An unknown person stole a concrete fisherman statue from the yard of a 77-year-old female.
———
PSP was involved in the pursuit of a 1996 green Jeep Cherokee driven by Cody Litz, 27, of Philipsburg on April 25 at 1:03 p.m. After fleeing on foot, Litz was taken into custody and charges are pending through 46-3-03.
———
On May 19 at 2 p.m., PSP was contacted in reference to a theft of 30 Tramadol pills. The pills and pill bottle with the victim’s name on it were taken from a residence on the 300-block of Deer Creek Road in Morris Township.
State Police at DuBois
On May 14 at 5:04 a.m. on I80 at mile marker 85.6, Nicole M. Gray, 49, of DuBois, was driving a 2017 Ford Transit Connect east in the right hand lane when a deer crossed the roadway and struck the van, causing disabling damage. Gray and her passenger, Bradley A. Donahue, 52, of DuBois, were not injured.
———
A crash occurred on May 21 at 2:40 p.m. on I80 in Sandy Township east of Bee Line Highway. Jack E. Patterson, 53, of Gulfport, Miss., was driving a 2005 Kenworth. A 2018 Peterbilt driven by James D. Mowrey, 60, of DuBois had slowed down due to road construction and the Kenworth failed to maintain proper speed causing it to strike the Peterbilt in the rear. There were no injuries.
DuBois City Police
May 20
Police received a call in reference to a stolen rental car. Investigation continues.
———
Police were dispatched to the 100-block of Luther Avenue for a report of a domestic between a male and female. Upon arrival, contact was made with all individuals. The female was having an argument with the male and his son. The son started throwing things in the house, which an item flew up and hit her in the face. The female did not want anything done. The male wanted to gather his belongings and leave. Everyone was calmed down and stated they would no longer engage in a domestic. No further action was needed.
———
Police were dispatched to the report of a 911 open line call. Dispatch stated they could hear someone breathing. Police responded to the location and made contact with a female. There was a open line with her cell phone when she set her phone down on a lawn chair. Everything was okay.
———
Police were contacted about the ordinance for having a fire in the city limits.
May 22
Police were called to the area of the walkway and Shaffer Road for a report of an abandoned property. Officers were unable to determine whom the owner was and the recovered bike was placed in impound. The bike is described as a gray Road Master.
———
Police received a report of a possible offense with a minor from March of 2019. Investigation continues.
———
Police located drugs and a male with an arrest warrant during a traffic stop. Investigation continues.
———
Police received a report of an intoxicated female walking along Liberty Blvd. Officers located the female and learned of an active arrest warrant. She was arrested and turned over to the agency holding the warrant.
———
Police received a report of a water main break on Hamor Street. Officers arrived and the road crew was already on scene.
———
Police received a report of a disturbance at a S. Jared Street. location. Officers arrived and found two males suffering from adverse effects of acid. The males were transported to Penn Highlands for medical treatment.
———
A male reported a possible PFA violation by his former paramour. Officers determined there was no violation at this time.
May 23
Police were called to the area of Maple Avenue and Eighth Street for a report of either an animal or person screaming. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate anything disturbance.
———
A woman reported a possible fraud of a rent rebate check. The investigation continues.
———
Police responded to a two vehicle accident on DuBois Street. There were no reported injuries and neither vehicle needed towed.
———
Police were called to a Main Street business for a report of retail theft. Employees were able to provide information of a male and the investigation continues.
———
Police received a complaint of loud music on Weber Avenue. The music was not located.
———
K9 Ace and his handler assisted Sandy Twp Police with a vehicle search along SR 219. Ace located drugs and Sandy Township Police are continuing their investigation.
State Police at Rockview
On May 21 at 8:35 p.m. a theft/criminal trespass occurred at Minit Mart located at 325 N. Front St. in Philipsburg. Investigation continues.
———
On May 21 PSP responded to two individuals “dumpster diving” at Hope Vol. Fire Co. on N. Front Street in Philipsburg Borough. Through investigation, a 45-year-old female of Philipsburg and a 25-year-old male of Winburne were observed in possession of drug paraphernalia. Contact was made with both individuals who were found to be in possession of a controlled substance, small amounts of marijuana and related paraphernalia.
———
On May 21 at 11:45 p.m., Tyler Wetzel, 33, of Philipsburg and Cristen Wetzel, 34, of Philipsburg were observed sitting in a parked vehicle along the 700-block of Coaldale Road in Rush Township, Centre County.
State Police at Ebensburg
On May 19 at 12:33 p.m., two juvenile females entered an abandoned house marked with no trespassing signs at 821 Fiske Rd. in White Township. The victim did not want charges filed.