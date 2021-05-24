Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a hit and run that had occurred along Southwest Third Avenue. Police report that a yellow passenger car struck a parked car and fled the scene. Police obtained a registration plate from witnesses and are continuing the investigation.
———
Police are investigating a theft of gasoline complaint. Police report that the victim’s vehicle was parked along Gulich Avenue when gas was removed. Police observed damage around the gas cap area.
———
Police are investigating a theft of medication complaint. Police report that medication was removed from a vehicle. Police have a suspect.
———
Police received a report for a West Locust Street resident regarding an incident of harassment. Police were able to contact the parties involved and resolve the issue.
———
Police received a theft complaint in which a man was provided money to assist in the retrieval of clothes. The man failed to return with the clothing. While police were taking the report, the man returned.
———
Police handled a parking complaint issue along East Sixth Street.
Lawrence Township
On Monday at 1:48 a.m., police conducted a vehicle stop on Route 879 due to the driver, Justin M. Phillips, 37, of Altoona, having a suspended driver’s license and warrant. It was discovered that Phillips was under the influence of controlled substances. Through the course of the investigation, Phillips was forced to be in possession of Crystal Methamphetamine on his person. A search of his vehicle was also conducted, resulting in the seizure of crystal methamphetamine and numerous articles of drug paraphernalia. Charges will be filed pending lab results.
———
On Sunday at 6:50 p.m., police responded to Sapp Bros. Truck Stop for a report of a man beating a small child. Officers spoke with multiple witnesses that described the man dragging his three-year-old step child into the bathroom, and spanking him hard enough for it to be heard throughout the building. Charges for disorderly conduct filed against the man, identified as Curt Wayne Weaver, 47, of Winfield, are pending.
———
On Saturday at 1:55 a.m., police observed a man walking along Route 879 and screaming at his phone. Contact was made with the man, identified as Darren Summers, 40, of Clearfield, who was visibly under the influence of methamphetamine. Through the course of the investigation it was found that Summers was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges have been filed.
———
On Friday at 6:18 p.m., police responded to a residence on Turnpike Avenue for a missing three-year-old boy who was out walking the roadway unattended. Officers learned that the child had been missing for approximately 30 minutes or more before anyone noticed that he was gone and came out to look for him. Clearfield County Children and Youth Services assisted officers at the scene. Charges of endangering the welfare of a child are pending against a 44-year-old man.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
On Sunday at 1:09 a.m., a 41-year-old DuBois woman was stopped for a traffic violation on Bennetts Valley Highway, Jay Township, Elk County. The driver was found to have been drinking and was arrested for driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood alcohol count results.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On May 18, a theft was reported that occurred through an internet scam. This incident occurred in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County.
———
On May 9 at 7:20 a.m., police responded to a report of an active domestic altercation between a 31-year-old Snow Shoe woman and a 30-year-old Snow Shoe man on West Olive Street, Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County. The man was taken into custody.