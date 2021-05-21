Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
Police are investigating a burglary that occurred on Friday at 2:15 a.m. at a residence on Liberty Street, Beccaria Township. The suspect entered into a 73-year-old Coalport woman’s home and demanded money. The woman did not give him money and he attempted to flee the scene. The woman attempted to remove the suspect’s mask in attempt to identify him. The suspect eventually fled on foot towards Coalport Borough. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5’ 8” to 5’ 10” tall with a stocky build, black hair and little to no facial hair. The suspect may have scratches on his face inflicted by the woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800. It should be noted that to the community that it is a reminder to always make sure their vehicles their home is locked.
———
Sometime between May 17 at 9 p.m. and May 18 at 7 a.m., unknown suspect(s) damaged chain link fence near the entrance of the Houtzdale Rails to Trails. The unknown suspect(s) then fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On May 16 at 7:45 p.m., Christopher J. Myers, 49, of Kylertown repeatedly yelled at a victim on three separate occasions while he was walking his dog on the roadway near Myers’s residence on 300-block of North Second Street, Cooper Township.
———
On May 16 at 4:44 p.m., Scott Hess, 46, of Grampian was outside his parents’ residence on the 2400-block of Bilger’s Rocks Road, Pike Township, screaming for no legitimate purpose. While screaming, he threatened the victim with physical violence. Charges are pending at this time.
———
On May 15 at 9:16 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 879, Girard Township, when a deer ran onto the roadway and a driver impacted it. No injuries were reported.
———
On May 15 at 1:53 p.m., an unknown driver failed to maintain the right lane while traveling east on I-80 near mile marker 134. The vehicle struck the mirror of a vehicle driven by Tamara Johnson, 33, of Lithonia, Ga. The unknown driver then fled the scene.
———
On May 15 at 1:23 p.m., troopers responded to a burglary in progress on Vanettas Lane, Decatur Township. Jesse Kitko, 37, of Houtzdale was located and admitted to breaking into the residence. Kitko was also observed to have been under the influence of unknown drug(s). Kitko was charged with attempt of burglary, criminal trespassing, and public drunkenness. Kitko was then transported to the Clearfield County Jail for arraignment.
———
On May 15 at 10:47 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a 40-year-old Philipsburg woman’s vehicle which was egged on Hill Street, Chester Hill Borough. The suspect, a 13-year-old Philipsburg girl, was located and cited for disorderly conduct.
———
On May 13 at 9 p.m., unknown suspect(s) damaged a cable gate which was used to block access from a 42-year-old Altoona man’s property on the 3800-block of Ball Hollow Road, Glen Hope Borough. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On May 13 at 12:48 p.m., a 58-year-old Osceola Mills woman was a victim of an internet scam in which she paid $700 dollars for a silver lab from North Carolina which she never received. This investigation is ongoing.
———
Lisa Wallace, 52, of Munson is accused of forging two checks and forging a guilty plea in the name of her husband on May 11 at 12:43 p.m. on the 100-block of Rolling Stone Road, Cooper Township. Charges are pending.
———
On May 10 at 3:30 p.m., a 49-year-old Morrisdale man reported that unknown suspect(s) applied for unemployment benefits using his name and address on the 100-block of Gray Lane, Graham Township. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On May 9 at 12:33 a.m., police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Route 53 at its intersection with Spring Street, Houtzdale Borough. The driver failed to stop and continued down Spring Street, and onto Rails to Trails. The suspect traveled a short distance before he stopped the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver was arrested after a brief foot pursuit. The 14-year-old Houtzdale boy’s parents were notified and responded to the scene.
———
Between Jan. 15 and May 3, unknown suspect(s) took two Coin Banks containing an estimated $300-400 in change, a 35 Marlin (Leaver action Rifle) a 22 Remington (Semi auto Rifle) and an iPad from the 300-block of Old Valley Road, Boggs Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On April 15 at 6:45 p.m., troopers began investigating a report of a damaged cell phone and $300 that was transferred without consent on the 4300-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township.
Clearfield Borough
Police were dispatched to North Fifth Street for a man driving recklessly on his motorcycle. Citations will be filed on the man.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on North Fifth Street for a verbal disturbance. The suspects will be cited.