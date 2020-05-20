Clearfield Borough Police
Police responded to a report of a child wandering around outside. A good Samaritan and police assisted the child to his mother.
———
Lawrence Township Police were assisted by this department with an incident involving a physical confrontation. The incident resulted in one of the individuals being transported to CCJ.
———
Police responded to a report of children throwing rocks at ducks. Police learned the children were just throwing rocks in the river.
———
Police responded to a report of a “hit and run.” Police are continuing to investigate.
———
Police conducted a vehicle stop that resulted in the driver being found heavily intoxicated.
———
Police responded to a report of a male breaking into a residence. Police located the male and found he was attempting to obtain some of his property. The male was warned of his actions.
———
Police responded to a disturbance involving a male throwing rocks at a parked vehicle. The male was charged for his actions.
———
Police responded to a report of wires down across a roadway. Police arrived and advised the appropriate agency to fix the wires.
State Police at DuBois
On May 18 at 10:24 a.m., a death investigation was handled by PSP DuBois on Fire Tower Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. There are currently no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a 64-year-old Reynoldsville man. The investigation is ongoing.
———
PSP responded to a crash on May 16 at 9:23 p.m. on I80 at mile marker 79.8 in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County. A 2018 Nissan Altima driven by Krystal A. Davis, 34, of Queens Village, N.Y. was traveling west in the right lane when it struck a deer. Davis and her two juvenile passengers were not injured.
———
On May 15 at 1:06 p.m. an incident involving trespassing on DuBois Rockton Road in Union Township, Clearfield County was reported to PSP. The investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
PSP are investigating an incident involving a suspect illegally dumping building material in the Benezette Township dumpster at 105 Schoolhouse Road in Benezette Township, Elk County. The investigation remains open.
———
On May 18 PSP received a call from Penn Highlands DuBois stating a 55-year-old female of Brockport had injuries from a domestic dispute that occurred on Flat Road in Horton Township, Elk County. A 63-year-old male at the scene was placed into custody and arraigned by Judge Brown via polycom. He was unable to post bail and was placed into the Elk County Prison.
State Police at Rockview
On May 18 at 6 p.m., Morgan Meyer, 27, of Noxen was found to be under the influence of marijuana during a traffic stop at 1422 I80 east in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Charges are pending a toxicology report.