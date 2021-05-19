Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
Police assisted crisis at a residence.
———
Police assisted Curwensville Ambulance with a cardiac arrest.
———
Curwensville Police assisted Clearfield Borough police with locating a juvenile, who fled from Clearfield to Curwensville.
———
Police assisted Curwensville Ambulance with an individual who was manifestly under the influence of alcohol. The individual was cited for public drunkenness.
———
Police were requested to respond to a Walnut Street address for an assault. Upon police arrival, it was learned the assault victim was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois via a personal vehicle. When police interviewed the victim, it was learned the assault happened in Grampian, at the One Stop. Curwensville police provided the information to PSP Clearfield, since the assault took place in Grampian Borough.
———
An act of disorderly conduct was reported in the Curwensville School, in which one individual will be cited.
———
Police assisted CYS at a Filbert Street address.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On May 4 at 2:34 a.m., police were dispatched to East Locust Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, for a report of men fighting. Upon arrival on scene, it was learned Brian Lyncha, 39, of Philipsburg was highly intoxicated and had assaulted several individuals, illegally entered a residence, and attempted to fight volunteer fire fighters. Victims in this incident include a 38-year-old Philipsburg woman, 26-year-old Philipsburg man, 32-year-old Philipsburg man, 32-year-old Philipsburg man, 41-year-old Philipsburg man, 43-year-old West Decatur man and a 19-year-old Philipsburg woman.
———
Between May 1-4, a 30-year-old Philipsburg man reported that his registration plate was stolen off his vehicle on North Second Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. The registration was located on a vehicle in Bellefonte. The investigation is ongoing.