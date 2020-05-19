Lawrence Township Police
Police filed additional charges against Kayley Oswalt, 22, of Olanta, for retail theft and receiving stolen property. Between March 31 and April 21, Oswalt allegedly stole $311.60 from Walmart via self checkout. Oswalt failed to scan merchandise displayed for sale by Walmart, instead using a 37-cent UPC for Ramen noodles. Charges were filed at District Court 46-3-02.
Sandy Township Police
May 16
A minor accident was reported in the Walmart parking lot. The parties were advised in the process of exchanging information. The situation was handled without incident.
False alarm at DuBois Feeds.
Employees of Wendy’s reported a man urinated in their parking lot. The man and his vehicle were gone upon officer’s arrival.
A S. Brady Street resident reported his neighbor was having a fire in their back yard and being very loud. Officers handled the situation without incident.
May 17
Officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Soaring Heights School. Upon arrival officers found an 18-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl who said they were just hanging out. Officers handled the situation without incident.
An Oklahoma Salem Road resident reported he heard someone in his garage. Upon arrival officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.
A vehicle driven by a 66-year-old DuBois woman backed out of a parking space at Walmart into the path of a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Treasure Lake woman, causing moderate damage. No injuries reported.
Officers received a 3rd party call of a possible domestic disturbance in Treasure Lake. Upon arrival officers spoke to the resident and determined there was no problem. Prior to leaving the area officers were able to determine the disturbance came from another residence. They were able to handle the situation without incident.
A Pacific Avenue woman reported his neighbors were making too much noise.
A 64-year-old Hanes Drive woman reported her 58-year-old estranged boyfriend has been contacting her in violation of a PFA. Charges have been filed.
A 54-year-old Hetrick Road man reported his estranged wife threw his belongings in the yard after an argument. Officers handled the situation without incident.
A 19-year-old resident reported that he started conversing with a woman online. The woman then told the man that she had recorded the exchanges and would share them on social media with his family and friends if he did not pay her. Officers explained the event was a scam.
State Police at Ebensburg
Between May 5 and May 6, an unknown person possibly driving a light colored pickup truck entered a 61-year-old female’s home on the 2300-block of Executive Drive in Fallentimber, Reade Township, Cambria County and stole numerous items of jewelry, collectibles, money and food. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Ebensburg at 471-6500. Stolen items include liquor, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, frozen meats and food, push vacuum, vintage suitcase, vacation shot glasses, antique eyewash cup, 1960s Avon Cotillion perfume bottle, vintage 1930s cast iron bank, decorative tin, Nintendo game system with 12 games, soaps, shampoos, conditioners, miscellaneous canned/dry goods, motion light, cracked kitchen window frame, large cooler, NASCAR coke bottles, 30-quart stock pot with lid, Monet jewelry, wedding band, four prong solitaire, pre-engagement diamond chips, Glendale High School class ring, JCPenney Tree of Life, various pieces of costume jewelry, brass duck with umbrella, brass wishing well and change/coins taken from change jar.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On May 13 at 9:11 p.m. on Covered Bridge Road/Lee Lane, troopers conducted a traffic stop in Bell Township, Clearfield County. A known male driver, age 44, of Cherry Tree, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested for DUI. Investigation is ongoing.
On May 16 at 12:23 a.m., a trooper observed a vehicle in a parking lot near SR28 in Brookville Borough. The 48-year-old male driver was contacted and determined to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested for DUI. Investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Rockview
On April 29 on N. 2nd Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP responded to a residence for a report of a theft. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that several residences/businesses on 2nd Street in Philipsburg have had lawn/porch tables stolen from their residences over the course of the past two weeks. PSP Rockview is investigating any information relating to this incident. Stolen was a square, two-shelved wicker table; a black round glass top table; a wooden two-shelved table; and a red metal table. Victims were a 52-year-old female, 67-year-old female and 34-year-old female, all of Philipsburg; and a 46-year-old female of Morrisdale.