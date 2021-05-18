Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On May 12 at 12:10 p.m., police were dispatched to the 100-block of Rodeo Drive, Reade Township, Cambria County for a theft of pills. An unknown amount of Gabapentin was stolen from a 56-year-old Fallentimber woman.
———
On May 11 at approximately 8:49 a.m., police were dispatched to Black Snake Road, Dean Township, Cambria County. Unknown suspect(s) placed metal pellets in the engine of a 48-year-old Morrisdale man’s John Deer 548E machine which was logging on state game lands. This crime would have occurred between May 6 and May 9. Anyone with information is urged to contact PSP Ebensburg at (814) 471-6500.
———
On May 10 at 7:22 p.m., a black sport bike with maroon stripes fled a traffic stop on Glendale Valley Boulevard, Reade Township, Cambria County. The rider was wearing a black full face helmet, black long sleeve coat, and jeans. A brief pursuit was initiated and then terminated. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Ebensburg.
State Police at Rockview
No report.