Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Police were dispatched to the 400 block of East Eleventh Street for a domestic. Upon arrival, it was found that a woman struck a man in the face with her fist causing injuries. The woman was charged with simple assault and transported to CCJ.
Police were dispatched to a residence for a run-away juvenile. The incident is under further investigation.
Police viewed a man highly intoxicated and urinating in a public alleyway. The male was given a courtesy transport home. He will be receiving public drunkenness and disorderly conduct citations for his actions.
Police were dispatched to East Market/South Third Streets for a bucket on fire in front of the building. An officer extinguished the bucket. It was found that the bucket ignited from a cigarette.
Police were dispatched to Spruce Grove Trailer court for an incident of trespassing. One woman will be receiving trespassing and disorderly conduct charges.
Police assisted the Lawrence Township Police Department with a heroin overdose at a business on South Second Street.
Police assisted the Lawrence Township Police Department with a possible shots fired call and a woman screaming in the woods behind a business on Clearfield Shawville Highway. It was found that individuals were just setting off fireworks.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 8:41 p.m., police responded to a one vehicle accident near the intersection of Pifer Road and Sam Graham Road. Brooke N. Pennington, 25, of Houtzdale avoided striking a deer, but left the roadway as a result. Pennington applied the brakes, which resulted in sliding on grass until striking an embankment. No injuries were reported.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
On Thursday at 8:35 a.m., an incident occurred on Beechtree Road, Washington Township, Jefferson County. An unwanted individual, identified as Jesse Himes, 35, of Curwensville, got into a verbal altercation with a 57-year-old Brockway man and a 58-year-old Brockway man. He also damaged an electric meter on the property. This investigation continues.
Between May 4-11, police were contacted in regards to an identity theft that took place on an e-trade account. Further information obtained revealed that an unknown individual hacked into a 51-year-old Penfield woman’s account and sold approximately $6,000 worth of stocks. E-trade was contacted and the woman expects reimbursement.
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sunday at 12:02 a.m., troopers stationed out of the PSP Punxsutawney barracks arrived on scene at a one vehicle crash on South Main Street near Park Street, Westover Borough. Jeremy D. Mikinis, 42, of Hollidaysburg was driving when his vehicle suddenly caught fire. Mikinis was able to stop the vehicle safely and exit along with his passenger without injury. The cause of the fire is unknown and no citations were issued.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Thursday at 9:08 p.m., police responded to the 500-block of North Seventh Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County for an ongoing landlord/tenant issue. A citation for trespassing is being prepared against Kenneth Butler, 24, of Philipsburg.
Between March 27-29, police handled an incident in which three Moultrie Trail cameras were stolen on the 100-block of Marsh Lane, Rush Township, Centre County. If anyone has information relative to this case, please call PSP Rockview and reference incident number PA21-418752.