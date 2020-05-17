State Police at Clearfield
Barry Lumadue, 53, of Mineral Springs and a 54-year-old female of Houtzdale were involved in a verbal argument on Maple Hill Lane in Bradford Township on May 16 at 12:50 a.m. which escalated to Lumadue grabbing the victim by her throat and pulling her hair. Lumadue fled the scene prior to police arrival. The victim left the scene during police presence. Charges of harassment were filed against Lumadue for his involvement in the incident through District Court 46-3-03.
———
PSP responded to a crash on May 16 at 2:01 a.m. on Shawville Croft Highway in Goshen Township. Mason R. Warren, 18, of Curwensville, was traveling west on SR879 when the 2004 Nissan Sentra he was driving entered an uncontrollable slide. The vehicle began to slide sideways and exited the highway, struck a tree and came to a final rest. Warren and his passenger, Nicholas J. Holbert, 18, of Curwensville, were not injured.
———
PSP are investigating an incident that occurred May 15 at 7:19 p.m. on Oak Grove Road/Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township. A traffic stop was initiated on a Mazda Tribute for summary violations when the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed for about two miles. Upon further investigation, the suspect, Matthew Mills, 30, of Hawk Run, was identified. Charges are pending.
State Police at DuBois
On May 14 at 8:52 a.m. PSP were contacted regarding an unresponsive female within a vehicle at 1123 Grant St. Ext. in Reynoldsville. During investigation it was discovered that the 31-year-old female of Reynoldsville was in possession of a small amount of heroin and related paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
———
PSP are investigating a criminal mischief incident where a silver Hyundai Accent was unlawfully damaged (scratched) outside of the 61-year-old female victim’s residence in Brockway. Anyone with information should call PSP at 371-4652.
DuBois City Police
May 15
At 5:43 p.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Liberty Boulevard and Railroad Avenue for a report of a two vehicle accident. Police arrived on scene and noticed that both vehicles needed towed and no one was injured. Police were assisted by the fire department.
———
At 8:38 p.m., police were dispatched to the first block of East Washington Avenue for a report of a dog outside in the rain and barking. The caller advised that the dog was outside for about two hours. Police arrived on scene and made contact with the owner. The owner was advised to take the dog inside.
———
At 10:08 p.m. police were dispatched to the first block of North Main Street for a report of an alarm going off. Police arrived and found the building to be secure.
———
At 11:35 p.m. police were dispatched to the 200 block of East DuBois Avenue for a report of a truck parked out front of the residence and playing its music very loud. Police made contact with the driver of the vehicle and advised him to turn down the music with he did so.
May 16
At 11:08 a.m. police were dispatched to the 500-block of Chestnut Avenue for a report of loud noise coming from this location. Police arrived on scene and made contact with the male who was playing loud music. The male agreed to turn it down.
———
At 11:40 a.m. police were dispatched to the area of Luther Avenue for a report of ATVs riding on the road. Police located some unattended ATVs and spoke with the people near them about the complaint.
———
At 5:58 p.m. police were dispatched to the 400-block of Spring Avenue for a possible domestic. The caller advised she thought she heard yelling and pounding from this location. Police responded and was unable to make contact with anyone having a domestic.
———
At 7:39 p.m. police were dispatched to the first block of West Washington Avenue for a report of two juveniles harassing the neighbor. Police responded to the area and were unable to make contact with the juveniles.
———
At 11:09 p.m. police were dispatched to the 200-block of Clinton Avenue for a report of a party and the people using vulgar language. Police made contact with the parties and advised them to keep it down.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On May 14 at 5:28 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on a 2002 Toyota Camry. During the traffic stop, the 34-year-old female driver of Clearfield was determined to be impaired and arrested for suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending.
State Police at Rockview
PSP responded to a crash on May 14 at 7 p.m. on Runville Road near Reese Road in Boggs Township, Centre County. Randy J. Quick, 61, of Snow Shoe was driving a 2014 Nissan Altima when he fell asleep as he approached a right hand curve, crossed into the southbound lane, left the roadway and struck a guide rail. Quick and his passenger, David F. Quick, 60, of Julian, were not injured.
———
On May 14 at 6:38 p.m. PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford Focus for not displaying an inspection sticker. During the stop, a search of the vehicle was conducted and drugs and paraphernalia were found. Tyson Modzel, 26, of Philipsburg, was charged with drug possession and drug paraphernalia.