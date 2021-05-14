Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 5:48 p.m., a crash occurred on McAteer Street, Woodward Township. A vehicle backed into another vehicle. Both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.
On May 9 at 11:20 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West, Lawrence Township. Waqas Ahmad, 35, of Ontario, Canada was driving when for unknown reasons he crossed both lanes of travel, exited the left side of the roadway, and jackknifed in the median, causing the tractor to separate from the trailer. No injuries were reported. Police were assisted on scene by Clearfield fire and EMS.
On May 9 at 7 a.m., a crash occurred on the 200-block of Wallaceton Road, Morris Township. Daniel T. Straw, 33, of West Decatur was driving when his vehicle veered off the highway for unknown reasons. Straw’s vehicle sheered off a pole to a water meter, continued traveling, and struck a tree. Straw then attempted to back up and continued driving east, then pulled over. Straw failed to notify police of the accident and failed to provide contact information to the property owner. Straw related that he was not injured.
On May 7 at 4:48 p.m., a crash occurred on Evans Road near Hogback Road, Pike Township. A 17-year-old Hyde girl’s vehicle slid off the left side of the roadway and struck multiple trees before coming to final rest. The driver was wearing a seat belt and suffered suspected serious injuries in the crash. She was flown by medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
On May 7 at 12:44 p.m., police responded to Bryan Lane, Penn Township, for a report of a trespass by a 60-year-old Grampian man. The man will be cited through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
On May 6 at 1:22 p.m., police responded to an incident where both Susie Kerestan, 78, of Lanse and Brandon Speigle, 29, of Lanse were accusing each other of mowing grass that belonged to the other person. During the dispute, Speigle repeatedly placed a set of deer antlers near what he felt was the property line and Kerestan repeatedly moved the deer antlers. Speigle also allegedly yelled at Kerestan during the incident. These actions of both Kerestan and Speigle annoyed each other. Both were cited for harassment through District Court.
Sometime between May 4 at 9 p.m. and May 5 at 8 a.m., unknown suspect(s) slashed a 74-year-old Houtzdale woman’s vehicle tires on Good Street, Houtzdale Borough. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
On May 4 at 3:48 p.m., police responded for the report of a burglary on from a 78-year-old Coalport man on Lyleville Road, Beccaria Township. Leads were followed which resulted in the arrest of Michael Fyock, 42, of Coalport. Fyock was taken into custody and subsequently placed in Clearfield County Jail to await arraignment. Charges of burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief were filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
On May 4 at 3:15 p.m., a crash occurred on Allport Cutoff, Morris Township. Austin L. Spencer, 18, of New Millport crashed into the rear of a vehicle driven by John C. Clark, 55, of Morrisdale, which was stopped, waiting to make a left turn. Spencer was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield due to injuries. Clark was not injured. Police were assisted on scene by Morris Township Volunteer Fire Department and Moshannon Valley EMS.
On May 4 at 12:33 p.m., a crash occurred on South Second Street, Lawrence Township. Robert A. Welsh, 30, of Irvona was making a lefthand turn from South Second Street onto Route 879, when he struck a sign that was posted in the raised center median. The sign then fell over and struck a vehicle driven by Helen L. Baronak, 61, of Hyde. No injuries were reported. All occupants were wearing seat belts.
On May 4 at 5:30 a.m., unknown suspect(s) gained access to a 49-year-old Philipsburg woman’s computer. Suspect(s) proceeded to advice the woman there was a virus in her computer, and she needed to purchase $1,500 in Target gift cards for them to secure her computer. The suspect(s) were shown to be hackers.
On May 3 at 10:57 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West in the area of mile marker 134.5, Cooper Township. William K. Pitman, 45, of Melita, Manitoba, Canada was driving when he struck the driver’s side of a vehicle which was illegally parked on the shoulder of the roadway.
Between May 2 at 10 p.m. and May 3 at 8 a.m., unknown suspect(s) damaged the rear windows of two separate vehicles. The vehicles were parked in a driveway of a residence located on the 700-block of Don Street, Houtzdale Borough. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On April 28 at 1:16 a.m., Robert Runyan, 33, of Clearfield was involved in a vehicle pursuit that began on Pine Run Road and continued onto Oak Ridge Road, Knox Township. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
On April 26 at 2:46 p.m., a red Monitou Backhoe was stolen from the area of Caldwell Road, Lawrence Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On April 23 at 9:12 p.m., during contact with police on the 100-block of Williams Road, Boggs Township, Joseph Bortz, 37, of Clearfield and Michael Luzier, 32, of Woodland were both found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed through District Court.
On April 23 at 6:01 a.m., Scott Bressler, 67, of Olanta and Gilbert Bressler, 70, of Grampian got into an argument on the 400-block of Davis Road, Pike Township, over a right of way of their respective properties. During the argument, they both caused annoyance to each other. At one point during the argument, Gilbert Bressler waived a handgun around which caused alarm to Scott Bressler and a nearby person. Both were charged with harassment and disorderly conduct on District Court.
On April 21 at 7:14 a.m., a 65-year-old Lanse man was contacted by unknown suspect(s) via telephone. The suspect(s) proceeded to tell him there was a warrant for his arrest via the U.S. Government. He proceeded to purchase $4,000 in Nike and Apple gift cards. He then advised the suspect(s) of the serial numbers and security codes. The man was advised there was no warrant for his arrest. Contact with Nike and Apple to deter transfer of the codes was unsuccessful.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
