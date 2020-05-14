Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On May 12 at 12:45 p.m. PSP were dispatched to 111 Rolling Stone Rd. in Cooper Township (H & B Hardware) for the report of a retail theft. It was reported that Charles Burnett, 20, of Morrisdale allegedly obtained a fishing license after going through the application process inside of the store. Burnett then attempted to walk out of the store without paying for the license but was stopped by employees. At some point the manager became involved and Burnett told the manager he was going to go out to this car, get money and come back in and pay for the license. Burnett then exited the store, got into his car and drove away with the fishing license without paying for it.
———
PSP arrested a 17-year-old juvenile in possession of an illegal handgun and drugs. The case was referred to juvenile courts.
———
On May 2 at 11:42 p.m. at 115 21st St. in Lawrence Township, PSP arrested Charles Burnett, 20, of Morrisdale for drug possession. Charges filed.
———
On May 12 at 12:44 p.m., an individual walking their dog on Winburne Road/Old Route 53 contacted PSP and related they had found marijuana laying on the ground. The suspected marijuana was then taken from the caller, taken to the barracks and destroyed.
———
On May 12 at 4:31 p.m. at 947 Main St. in Coalport Borough, tires were damaged on a vehicle owned by a 56-year-old Coalport man.
———
On May 11 at 11:02 p.m., troopers discovered a 45-year-old male from Grampian driving his vehicle in a parking lot while under the influence of a drug. Charges are pending toxicology results.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On May 4 at 1:55 p.m., police responded to a call in reference to a stolen watch along with approximately $150. Upon speaking to the 22-year-old male victim of DuBois, he advised officers that he was at a residence in the area of W. Front Street in Clearfield where he was visiting with the individuals. Upon the victim leaving the residence, he advised that he was unable to locate his wrist watch, namely a black Bulova wrist watch with diamonds in the middle. The victim also advised that $150 was missing from his wallet after leaving the residence. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 765-1657 or County Control at 765-1533. Suspects are a 20-year-old male and 21-year-old male, both of Clearfield.
———
On May 12 at 11:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at 1719 Susquehanna Ave. in Hyde for a report of an unknown male allegedly removing his clothes and walking within the apartment complex. Upon arrival, officers located an occupied suspicious vehicle outside of the complex. The person inside the vehicle, identified as Jesse Kitko, 36, of Hyde, was found to be removing his clothes. He was taken into custody due to being highly under the influence of several controlled substances.
Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the other individuals within the vehicle as well as inside the complex were all related in nature. While speaking with the individuals, one male was identified as Justen Davis, 31, of Altoona. Davis was found to have an active warrant out of Lancaster as well as being in possession of a prohibitive offensive weapon and drug paraphernalia. Davis was taken into custody, charged for the offenses, and housed in Clearfield County Jail on the charges and warrant. Kitko was housed in CCJ until he could become sober and released.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
A 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Candice Hunter, 70, of Marienville was traveling in the left lane of I80 eastbound near mile marker 92 in Washington Township, Jefferson County, lost control and struck the guiderail that was located on the left shoulder. The vehicle was towed; there were no injuries.
———
Two vehicles were traveling eastbound on I80 near mile marker 102.4 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, when a vehicle drifted into the left lane, striking a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia driven by John L. Duncan, 57, of Leipsic, Ohio. The right side impact caused the truck to suffer functional damage. The truck pulled onto the right shoulder of the roadway while the first vehicle proceeded eastbound and failed to stop after impact. There were no injuries.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On May 13 at 2:29 p.m., a 1989 Ford F150 XLT driven by Douglas A. Bouch, 21, of Mahaffey, was traveling south on Bethlehem Hill Road in Bell Township, Clearfield County when the truck began to catch fire while driving up the road. The driver stopped the vehicle and exited. Community Vol. Fire Dept. of Mahaffey and PSP were notified and responded. There were no injuries.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
PSP are investigating a lost firearm that occurred between March 1 and May 11 in Black Moshannon State Forest, Rush Township, Centre County. The 33-year-old male of Philipsburg described the weapon as a black Ruger LCP 9mm valued at $475. Anyone with information should call PSP at 355-7545.
———
On May 11 at 5:25 p.m., PSP received a complaint of an individual striking another during a verbal dispute on Elm Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Michael Bloom Jr., 26, of Wallaceton allegedly struck a 21-year-old female with an open fist, causing a swollen and bloody lip. Bloom was charged with simple assault and harassment.