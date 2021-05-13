Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On Sunday at 6:25 p.m., a hit-and-run crash occurred in a parking lot on the 100-block of Nichols Lane, Rush Township, Centre County. An unoccupied, legally parked vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle.

———

On May 4 at 12:38 a.m., a 39-year-old Philipsburg man and a 18-year-old West Decatur woman engaged in a verbal altercation on the 100-block of East Locust Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. The man shoved the woman, and the woman kicked the man.

———

On April 29 at 11:53 a.m., police investigated a report of a theft on North Front Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. An 81-year-old Philipsburg woman was scammed into allowing unknown suspect(s) access to her private computer using a remote viewer application. The suspect(s) then attempted to transfer approximately $4,000 in funds from the woman’s account. Immediate response with the woman’s bank prevented success of this scam.

