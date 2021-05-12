Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a disorderly patient. Officers were able to calm the patient down.
Police responded to a business on Bigler Avenue for a young child that had wandered into the store without a parent/guardian. Officers later located the parents and found the house to be uninhabitable for a child. CYS was contacted and the child was released to another family member. Charges will be filed against the parents.
Police responded to an incident of disorderly conduct at an apartment complex on Williams Street. Upon arrival, it was found that a man and a woman had engaged in a verbal argument. Both parties separated for the night.
Police responded to a structure fire on Park Avenue with possible entrapment. Upon arrival, all individuals were accounted for and the Clearfield Fire Department, along with neighboring departments, extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall.
Police assisted the Lawrence Township Police Department with an incident at Long John Silvers.
A resident located a lost dog along West Seventh Avenue. Police were not able to locate the owner and transported the dog to the SPCA.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday at 5:20 p.m., police responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of River Road and Plaza Drive. Indigo E. Gearhart, 22, of Clearfield was exiting Plaza Drive and struck a vehicle driven by Ruth A. Straw, 74, of Clearfield. No injuries were reported.
On May 5 at 10:27 a.m., police responded to a two vehicle accident on Route 879. A black Dodge Ram was exiting Arby’s and struck a white Chevrolet Cruz that was traveling westbound. No injuries were reported, and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Tuesday at 3:25 p.m., police received a call for an erratic driver. The vehicle was located on Dowler Highway, Burnside Township, at approximately 3:55 p.m. The driver, a 36-year-old Clymer woman, was determined to be under the influence.
On Monday at 5:45 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Route 36, Chest Township, approximately one mile north of Westover Borough. Upon arrival, it was immediately apparent that the roadway had sustained severe flooding as a result of overnight rain storms. A single vehicle was observed on its roof in a ditch, partially submerged in water. The driver, Edward J. Evanosky, 48, of Northern Cambria, had already freed himself from the vehicle prior to police arrival. Evanosky informed troopers that he suddenly encountered flooding conditions, which caused his vehicle to suddenly turn sideways and begin to slide. As the vehicle began sliding across the northbound lane towards the shoulder, the vehicle overturned and came to final rest on its roof in the ditch while partially submerged under water. The driver was able to free himself from the vehicle after a moment and did not sustain any injuries as a result.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Saturday at 12:51 a.m., troopers initiated a traffic stop on North Front Street, Decatur Township. The driver and occupants, identified as an 18-year-old Osceola Mills man, a 20-year-old Osceola Mills man, and an 18-year-old Philipsburg man, were all found to be underage and under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence, and the passengers were arrested for underage drinking.