Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On May 4 at 6:03 p.m., PSP were notified that sometime over the last two months, unknown persons had stolen tools from a 59-year-old male on Lyleville Road in Beccaria Township while he was incarcerated. Anyone with informaiton is asked to contact PSP at 837-3800.
On May 5, a traffic stop was initiated at McCartney Road/Oak Ridge Road in Jordan Township after a 50-year-old male of Madera almost struck a state police vehicle. The male was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for DUI. Charges are pending blood lab results.
Clearfield Borough
Police were dispatched to a residence on West Locust Street for a possible electrical fire inside of a residence. Upon arrival, police were not able to find anything burning. Clearfield Vol. Fire Department arrived on scene and handled the incident.
Police were dispatched to a residence on East Pine Street for a psychological emergency. The female was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS for an evaluation.
Police were dispatched to a residence on Bigler Avenue for a welfare check. Upon arrival, it was found that two females were engaged in a verbal argument. One of the females agreed to leave for the night. Both were warned for their actions.
Police were dispatched to the Clearfield River Walk for two juveniles possibly fighting with one another. Upon arrival, police did not locate anyone on the River Walk.
Police observed a male slumped over the wheel of his car in the area of Turnpike Avenue and Rockton Mountain Highway. Lawrence Township Police was requested due to it being their jurisdiction. LTPD ultimately arrested the male for driving under the influence.
Police were dispatched to a residence on Clearfield Street for an elderly woman who had fallen inside her home. The residence was locked but officers were able to make entry and unlock the door for Clearfield EMS.
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
State Police at DuBois
A hit-and-run crash was investigated on May 5 at 10:34 a.m. on Taylor Avenue in Falls Creek Borough, Clearfield County. A 2007 Ford Edge was legally parked when an unknown vehicle was traveling east and struck the drivers side mirror of the Ford. The unknown vehicle continued traveling east and failed to stop and report the incident.
PSP is investigating a burglary that occurred between May 3 and May 4 at the Luthersburg baseball field located behind the Brady Township building. Unknown persons broke into two sheds and vandalized the sheds with paint. They also attempted to gain entry into the concession stand, causing damages to the doors but failed to gain entry. They fled in an unknown direction. The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call PSP at 371-4652.
On April 10 at 2:20 a.m., PSP conducted a traffic stop at Dr. Fugate Drive/E. Main Street in Sykesville Borough after witnessing a traffic violation. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the 34-year-old male driver of Sykesville was under the influence of alcohol. Charges filed at District Court 54-3-02.
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
On May 4 at 7:01 p.m., PSP received multiple complaints of an erratic driver on Heathville Ohl Road/Strausser Road in Beaver Township, Jefferson County. The operator of the vehicle, Eric Kraus, 61, of Brookville, was located in Brookville Borough and determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Kraus was taken to Penn Highlands Brookville for a legal blood draw, which Kraus refused. Charges are pending.
On April 25 at 21874 state Route 119 in Young Township, Jefferson County, a 44-year-old Falls Creek man was contacted by PSP and on further investigation he was found to be DUI of a controlled substance. A 23-year-old female of DuBois was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, and a 30-year-old male of DuBois was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia. The third arrestee was also found to have an active arrest warrant and was transported to jail. Charges filed at District Court 54-3-01.
ON May 2, Darrel Pifer, 74, of Punxsutawney, was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Walston Road/Wilson Road in Young Township, Jefferson County. He was found to be DUI of alcohol. Charges filed through District Court 54-3-01.
On May 12 at 2:40 p.m., PSP investigated a report of a stolen Stop sign taken from the intersection of Susquehanna Road and state Route 219 in Bell Township, Clearfield County. The sign was located and returned to Bell Township Supervisors.
A crash occurred on May 12 at 5:41 a.m. on state Route 28 near Snyder Road in Rose Township, Jefferson County. A 1997 Chevrolet Lumina driven by Mary J. Timko, 48, of DuBois, was traveling north on SR 28 and struck a northbound 2015 Jeep Trailhawk driven by Tonya B. Cable, 42, of Summerville. After impact, the Chevrolet traveled southwest for about 60 feet before coming to a final rest. The Jeep traveled off the berm and impacted with the guide rails, traveled on top of the guide rails for about 70 feet and then overturned down an embankment before coming to a final rest. Both Timko and Cable were transported to Penn Highlands Brookville via Jefferson County EMS for treatment. Both were wearing seat belts. PSP were assisted on scene by Summerville Vol. Fire Dept.