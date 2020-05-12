State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Troopers responded to a car/pedestrian crash on May 8 at 5:01 p.m. at WalMart Supercenter in Clearfield. Upon arrival, Gerald D. Dixon, 83, of Hyde was identified as the driver of a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup that allegedly struck Barbara Veres, 82, of Lanse, who was a pedestrian. Veres was transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.
———
While on patrol on May 12 at 1:59 a.m., officers observed a vehicle crossing over both double yellow center and fog lines on Wolf Run Road/SR 879 several times. A traffic stop was conducted where the driver, Mason Yocum, 19, of Clearfield, explained that he was singing along to a song that may have caused his poor driving habits. While Yocum retrieved his vehicle information from the center console, a zip lock bag containing suspected marijuana was observed therein. Charges for possession are to be filed.
———
On May 7 at 1 p.m., a report was made at Reed Bros. that a bad check was received at the business as payment for a rented piece of equipment. The incident is under investigation.
———
Police responded to a single vehicle crash on May 6 at 8:23 p.m. on Clearfield Shawville Highway/SR 879. A 2003 BMW 326 driven by Christopher Barnhart, 26, of Philipsburg, was negotiating the S turns on SR 879 and due to his speed, slid off the roadway directly into a a tree causing massive front end damage. Barnhart and his passenger, James A. English, 28, of Philipsburg, declined EMS treatment on scene; however, English was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield by family for evaluation of injuries.
———
Police responded to a hit and run crash on May 6 at 2:07 p.m. on Turnpike Avenue north of Corner Lane. A 2016 Kia Sorento was parked at 1633 Turnpike Ave. and was unoccupied when a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu operated by Bryan J. McCracken, 31, of Hyde was backing out of a parked position and struck the Kia. McCracken fled the scene and his identity was determined. McCracken was charged with failure to stop and provide information to the owner of unattended vehicle or property, and driving without a license.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
May 8
A Las Vegas man reported that he had purchased an engine control module from a man in Sandy Township, and had to send other components to be calibrated at the beginning of April. He has not been able to contact the man since he sent the parts.
———
Officers received a report of a female yelling and screaming in the area of Denton Avenue and Wilson Avenue. The woman was gone upon officer’s arrival.
———
A 69-year-old Forest Avenue woman reported there was a white vehicle parked in the empty lot next to her house and she felt it was suspicious. Upon speaking to the woman officers determined she was not the property owner, and she knew who the vehicle belonged to, she just felt like it should not be parked there. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
May 9
A Judge Road resident reported his black and brown cat had been missing for three days.
———
Officers investigated a 911 hang up call from a possible domestic dispute on Hanes Drive. Upon arrival officer found the female who reported the dispute was verbal only and the man she was arguing with left the scene.
———
Employees of Dunkin Donuts received a suspicious call from an unknown man who stated the District Manager called and told him to call and have the manager count the safe. Employees called the district manager to verify the call, who said the call was not legitimate. Investigation continues.
———
A 17-year-old Treasure Lake boy lost control of his vehicle while traveling on Game Lands Road causing it to strike a tree. Three passengers in the vehicle were flown from the scene with serious injuries and two were transported to Penn Highlands for treatment.
———
False alarm at Aldi.
———
False alarm at Northwest Savings.
———
False alarm at Fed Ex.
———
A W. Long Avenue resident tuned in a set of keys that he found in his front yard.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.