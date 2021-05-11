Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

Police assisted Jefferson County Probation department with an attempted warrant service at a Filbert Street location. It was unfounded.

———

Police received a report of a woman passed out in a vehicle with children present located in the area of Larson Road and Bailey Road area; however, due to this being in Pike Township, Curwensville police were unable to respond. The state police were notified.

———

Police were assisted by Curwensville Ambulance at a Schofield Street address. A resident had slipped and fell and needed assistance.

———

Police assisted PSP with delivering a notification to a Swoop Street address.

———

Police assisted PSP with a warrant on a McNaul Street address.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On April 25 at 2:50 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop on Rolling Ridge Drive, Benner Township, Centre County. Upon investigation, it was determined the driver, Jesse Kitko, 37, of Houtzdale, was driving under the influence of drugs. Kitko refused a blood draw and was transported to the Centre County Booking Center, where he was processed and released.

