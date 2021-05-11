Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Police assisted Jefferson County Probation department with an attempted warrant service at a Filbert Street location. It was unfounded.
Police received a report of a woman passed out in a vehicle with children present located in the area of Larson Road and Bailey Road area; however, due to this being in Pike Township, Curwensville police were unable to respond. The state police were notified.
Police were assisted by Curwensville Ambulance at a Schofield Street address. A resident had slipped and fell and needed assistance.
Police assisted PSP with delivering a notification to a Swoop Street address.
Police assisted PSP with a warrant on a McNaul Street address.
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On April 25 at 2:50 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop on Rolling Ridge Drive, Benner Township, Centre County. Upon investigation, it was determined the driver, Jesse Kitko, 37, of Houtzdale, was driving under the influence of drugs. Kitko refused a blood draw and was transported to the Centre County Booking Center, where he was processed and released.