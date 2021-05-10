Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to West Pine Street for a report of an altercation over property. Police arrived and were able to diffuse the situation.
———
Police located an open door a local business during the overnight hours. Police were able to properly secure the door.
———
Police checked the area of Elm Avenue after a caller called to report that someone was walking around the residence. Police were unable to locate anyone.
———
Police received a report of a juvenile who had failed to return home. They were notified a short time later that the juvenile had returned.
———
Police responded to South Third Street for a woman who was struck in the face by another woman. Police are attempting to identify the actor.
———
Police were called to Witmer Street for an elderly woman who had fallen, and nobody was able to get inside the residence. Police were able to enter the residence and EMS transported the woman to the ER.
———
Police responded to a two-vehicle crash along Bigler Avenue at the intersection of East Eighth Street. Police report that a passenger car had pulled out into the path of a van causing the collision. No injuries were reported, but both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
———
Police responded to Spruce Street for a disturbance between a husband and wife. Police were able to handle the situation on scene.
———
Police arrested a man for driving under the influence and drug related charges after he was stopped after committing several traffic violations and found to be under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances.
———
Police were called to Turnpike Avenue for a domestic between a man and woman. Police found that the man was struck with a can of Red Bull and then the woman was struck with a remote.
———
Police were called to South Second Street after a pedestrian located a used syringe along the sidewalk. Police collected the syringe.
———
Police were called to Turnpike Avenue for a report of a woman who was forced into a vehicle and the vehicle left. Police located the vehicle and occupants and found that the issue was a family altercation.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.