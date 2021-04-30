Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to Daisy Street for a report of a disturbance between a man and woman. Police arrived and found the woman was under the influence of medication. EMS was summoned to check on her and she was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Police responded to Northwest Fourth Avenue for a report of juveniles who were inside an abandoned building. Police responded and checked the building and found nobody inside.
Police responded to Martin Street for an 11-year-old girl who had fled from a vehicle during an argument with her mother. The girl was located several blocks away.
Lawrence Township
On Friday at 9:10 a.m., police responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Hyde Uni-Mart. A man was allegedly at the parking lot for over an hour in a white sedan. He was to have been dancing around the vehicle, and fallen on the hood while doing so. At the time of the call, he was said to be in the vehicle lying on the rear floor. Officers arrived and spoke with the man, identifying him as Nicholas Ogden, 24, of Clearfield. He was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was taken into custody, transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw, and leased to a responsible party. Charges of driving under the influence and related traffic offenses are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Wednesday at 9:48 a.m., police investigated a death that occurred on the 100-block of South Snow Shoe Alley, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. The identity of the deceased will be confirmed pending the use of dental records. The investigation is ongoing.
On April 17 at 10:59 p.m., police investigated an incident of retail theft on Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township, Centre County, involving a known male suspect. The investigation continues.