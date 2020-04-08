Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Sometime between March 30 and 31, a motor vehicle theft occurred on Meyers Road, Graham Township. Suspect(s) entered onto a 31-year-old Morrisdale man’s property and then removed a 2013 Kawasaki KX 450 dirt bike. The dirt bike is described to be green, black and white in color, with black rims. Anyone with information with the whereabouts of this stolen dirt bike is encouraged to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
Clearfield Borough
While on patrol, police observed a disabled semi-truck on Bridge Street. Police provided assistance with traffic control until the truck could be moved from the street.
———
Police received a report of criminal trespassing and harassment on Park Avenue. It was reported that two men and two women had forcibly entered a residence to retrieve property. Police are investigating the incident.
———
Police responded to a report of a wanted man on Ogden Avenue. Upon arrival, police learned that the man was inside a residence. Police attempted to gain access to the residence but were denied by a resident of the home. Police are investigating the incident.
———
Police responded to two individuals arguing on Daisy Street. Police separated the two parties and deescalated the situation.
———
Police responded to a report of trespassing on Merrill Street. Upon arrival, police determined that the individuals involved were permitted to be on the property.
———
Police conducted a welfare check for an elderly woman. Police found the woman to be okay.
———
Police received a report of open burning behind a local residence. Police arrived and found the individual burning leaves in his backyard. The individual was given a warning and reminded that burning can only be done for the purpose of cooking food and recreational campfires.
———
Police received a report of an individual falsifying a urine drug test. Police are investigating the incident.
Lawrence Township
On Monday, police responded to the report of a woman removing merchandise displayed at Walmart. Walmart staff also reported that the woman was being disorderly with them after they had approached her. Police made contact with the woman, Jessica Bowman, 33, and discovered that she had concealed Easter candy in her pockets, as well as had numerous jackets and sweatshirts on her body which still had Walmart sales tags on them. Bowman was taken into custody, and placed in Clearfield County Jail, given that she was severely under the influence of drugs.
———
On Sunday at 2 p.m., officers responded to Clearfield County Jail for a report of found contraband. During a strip search of an inmate, Jacqueline Smith, 44, of Curwensville, a small zip lock bag containing suspected methamphetamine was located. Charges have been filed.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
On Monday, a Garden Grove resident reported his neighbor’s child crying and felt there was a problem. Upon officers arrival, officers located the apartment and met with the resident — whose child was sick and she was attempting to soothe the child. No problems were found.
———
On Sunday, a West Long Avenue woman hearing someone knocking on the side of her house. Officers checked the area but were unable to find anyone suspicious.
———
On Sunday, a 46-year-old Treasure Lake man reported that while his vehicle was parked in the Commons parking lot someone hit and damaged his vehicle. A witness reported a gray SUV was seen hitting the vehicle then fleeing the parking lot. This investigation continues.
———
On Sunday, there was a false alarm at FedEx.
———
On Sunday, a Mahaffey man reported that while his vehicle was parked on the lumber side of the Lowe’s parking lot, someone hit and damaged it and left the scene.
———
On Saturday, there was a false alarm at FedEx.
———
On Friday, there was a false alarm at JC Penney.
———
On Friday, DuBois Mall Security reported a vehicle has been racing through the parking lot almost every night around 7:30 p.m.
———
On Friday, a 36-year-old Maple Avenue woman reported her 15-year-old son got upset over not being able to talk to his brother and threw soup on her 36-year-old boyfriend. The two then got into a scuffle that got physical, ending with minor injuries. Officers handled the situation without incident.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sunday at 11:10 p.m., troopers observed a vehicle on Route 219 and Firetower Road, Bell Township. Troopers observed traffic violations and attempted to stop the vehicle when it fled from police. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Sunday, police were dispatched to the report of a stolen vehicle on Fire Tower Road, Banks Township, Indiana County. Upon police arrival, the vehicle’s owner, a 58-year-old Mahaffey man, related that the vehicle was last seen on Saturday at 11 p.m. The vehicle was later recovered in Mahaffey Borough. Anyone with information in regards to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
From March 13 through 19, a 39-year-old Wallaceton woman stole items, including a soda six pack, taco seasoning and a tub of ice cream from Weis Market in Philipsburg without paying.